Match ends, Leeds United 0, Nottingham Forest 2.
Leeds United 0-2 Nottingham Forest
Two early goals from Matt Derbyshire earned Nottingham Forest a win at Leeds that moves them within a point of the play-off places.
Derbyshire found the corner after collecting a pass from debutant Stephen McLaughlin after only 91 seconds.
The striker scored a second after 15 minutes when he drove in after Scott Wootton failed to clear.
Ross McCormack went closest to pulling one back with a free-kick that flew narrowly wide.
Derbyshire was given just a sixth start for Forest this season and wasted no time in finishing from former Derry midfielder McLaughlin, who had a loan spell at Bristol City earlier this season.
The 28-year-old then seized on Wootton's error to finish for his fourth goal in three matches.
McCormack just missed with a free-kick shortly before half-time and Luke Murphy's shot deflected off Noel Hunt and straight to goalkeeper Dorus de Vries after the interval.
De Vries palmed away another free-kick from McCormack that glanced off the wall, Danny Pugh's cross bounced away off the bar and Forest's substitute goalkeeper Dimitar Evtimov saved from Matt Smith's header late on.
A first away win since 11 February and a second consecutive victory maintain Forest's hopes of a top-six finish, while Leeds are 16th after a sixth defeat in eight matches.
Leeds manager Brian McDermott:
"We definitely need to look at bringing players in and making changes to the squad. I have a list of targets and we have to try and do the deals.
"I will have a meeting with [owner] Massimo [Cellino] when he returns this week.
"We have seen that kind of performance too many times this season and it is something we have to address in the summer. We have to make sure the squad is up for the challenge of next season."
Nottingham Forest caretaker manager Gary Brazil:
"[Derbyshire] has done really well on the training ground and I think he has a very positive mentality which is vitally important for any striker.
"He runs into spaces behind the opposition's back four which is encouraging for us because it frightens the life out of the opposition. He is performing at a very high level.
"I was very pleased with our performance. After going two up we handled everything Leeds could throw at us and defended like men. I was very impressed and proud of them."
Line-ups
Leeds
- 30Butland
- 22Wootton
- 15WarnockSubstituted forPughat 71'minutes
- 17Brown
- 4LeesBooked at 20mins
- 5Pearce
- 6Murphy
- 8Austin
- 44McCormack
- 10HuntSubstituted forSmithat 60'minutes
- 18TongeSubstituted forMowattat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 14White
- 16Pugh
- 20Smith
- 26Poleon
- 28Stewart
- 33Cairns
- 36Mowatt
Nottm Forest
- 29de VriesSubstituted forEvtimovat 80'minutes
- 15Halford
- 3Harding
- 24VaughanSubstituted forGreeningat 54'minutes
- 16Lascelles
- 5Collins
- 30McLaughlin
- 38Osborn
- 27Derbyshire
- 12MackieBooked at 39mins
- 21PatersonSubstituted forJaraat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Henderson
- 14Greening
- 18Jara
- 20Tudgay
- 26Evtimov
- 28Majewski
- 39Abdoun
- Referee:
- Iain Williamson
- Attendance:
- 20,517
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 0, Nottingham Forest 2.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Dimitar Evtimov.
Attempt saved. Matt Smith (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Danny Pugh with a cross.
Jason Pearce (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Derbyshire (Nottingham Forest).
Attempt missed. Jason Pearce (Leeds United) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alex Mowatt with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Ben Osborn.
Attempt missed. Matt Smith (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Lees.
Attempt missed. Matt Smith (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rodolph Austin with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Tom Lees (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luke Murphy with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Danny Collins.
Attempt blocked. Matt Smith (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Pugh.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Gonzalo Jara replaces Jamie Paterson.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Dimitar Evtimov replaces Dorus de Vries because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Dorus de Vries (Nottingham Forest) because of an injury.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Danny Collins.
Attempt blocked. Michael Brown (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodolph Austin.
Matt Smith (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Greg Halford (Nottingham Forest).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Alex Mowatt replaces Michael Tonge because of an injury.
Delay in match Michael Tonge (Leeds United) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Danny Pugh replaces Stephen Warnock because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Michael Tonge (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ross McCormack.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Scott Wootton.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Stephen Warnock (Leeds United) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Matt Smith (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Matt Smith (Leeds United) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Rodolph Austin (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Scott Wootton (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Matt Smith with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Stephen Warnock (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Dangerous play by Jamie Mackie (Nottingham Forest).
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Matt Smith replaces Noel Hunt.
Attempt missed. Ross McCormack (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Ben Osborn tries a through ball, but Matt Derbyshire is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Michael Brown (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.