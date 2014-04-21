Leyton Orient 1-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers beat promotion-chasing Leyton Orient and then sealed the League One title thanks to MK Dons' late equaliser against Brentford.

Carl Ikeme made a number of vital saves to deny Orient after Richard Stearman's header and a Bakary Sako strike gave Wolves a two-goal lead in Monday's early kick-off.

Dean Cox pulled a goal back just after half-time, but Ikeme remained defiant.

James Henry added gloss to Wolves' win with a third goal in injury time.

Kenny Jackett's side were then crowned champions after Brentford conceded an injury-time goal at MK Dons later on Monday.

Orient were denied a penalty in the first half after goalscorer Stearman looked to have handled David Mooney's shot in the 18-yard box, prompting manager Russell Slade to speak with referee Neil Swarbrick at the interval.

They also hit the crossbar through Romain Vincelot and Shaun Batt, while a header by Chris Dagnall was ruled out for offside.