Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Sheffield United 0.
Tranmere Rovers 0-0 Sheffield United
Tranmere failed to pull themselves clear of relegation danger after a goalless draw against Sheffield United.
John McMahon's side are now just one point above the League One drop zone after a third game without victory.
Ryan Lowe saw a header come back off the crossbar and Junior Brown forced a fine save from visiting keeper Mark Howard as Rovers dominated the first-half chances.
Blades forward Jose Baxter forced a good late save from Owain Fon Williams.
Line-ups
Tranmere
- 1Williams
- 2Holmes
- 23RidehalghSubstituted forRoweat 41'minutes
- 18Jennings
- 4Taylor
- 29Pennington
- 20Brown
- 17Power
- 14CassidySubstituted forStocktonat 90'minutes
- 9Lowe
- 26Akpa-AkproSubstituted forKirbyat 20'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Rowe
- 15Kirby
- 16Stockton
- 24Morris
- 28Boland
- 32Arthurworrey
- 33Mooney
Sheff Utd
- 1Howard
- 4Brayford
- 6Hill
- 17Coady
- 5MaguireBooked at 54minsSubstituted forFreemanat 69'minutes
- 15Collins
- 14McGinnSubstituted forDoyleat 45'minutes
- 42Dimaio
- 9PorterSubstituted forBaxterat 45'minutes
- 22Davies
- 23Murphy
Substitutes
- 7Flynn
- 8Doyle
- 11Baxter
- 18Paynter
- 25Long
- 28Freeman
- 32Kennedy
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 5,950
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Sheffield United 0.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Lowe (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Cole Stockton replaces Jake Cassidy.
Max Power (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Sheffield United).
Foul by James Rowe (Tranmere Rovers).
Kieran Freeman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by James Rowe.
Attempt missed. Jake Cassidy (Tranmere Rovers) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by John Brayford.
Danny Holmes (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Brayford (Sheffield United).
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Owain Williams.
Attempt saved. Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Ash Taylor (Tranmere Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
James Rowe (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kieran Freeman (Sheffield United).
Foul by Junior Brown (Tranmere Rovers).
Ben Davies (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Michael Doyle.
Attempt missed. Conor Coady (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Junior Brown.
Attempt blocked. Max Power (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Max Power (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Connor Dimaio (Sheffield United).
Attempt missed. John Brayford (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Junior Brown (Tranmere Rovers).
Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Kieran Freeman replaces Harry Maguire because of an injury.
Steven Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jose Baxter (Sheffield United).
Attempt blocked. Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Neill Collins.
Attempt saved. Jake Cassidy (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Ash Taylor (Tranmere Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Max Power (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Conor Coady (Sheffield United).
Attempt blocked. Max Power (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Harry Maguire (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.