Crewe Alexandra 0-0 Colchester United

Relegation rivals Crewe and Colchester drew a blank to leave both sides one point above the drop zone.

Jabo Ibehre dragged a shot wide and Crewe goalkeeper Ben Garratt saved well from Gavin Massey and Freddie Sears to keep the scores level.

Sears then missed Colchester's best chance when his first-time shot cannoned back off the post.

Crewe's Uche Ikpeazu directed a header wide from Byron Moore's cross late on as the game ended in a stalemate.

Colchester United manager Joe Dunne told BBC Essex:

"I think we've done enough to win the game, hitting the post and then having it blocked on the rebound. All in all it could be an important point.

"One win out of two I think will do it [avoid relegation], with our goal difference as well. It's going to be difficult but we're confident.

"We're fine within the camp, we know what we have to do. There's no time for nerves.

"We have to hold it and I think generally we've got the experience from last year to help us through it."