Milton Keynes Dons 2-2 Brentford

Izale McLeod scored a last-minute leveller for MK Dons to give them a point against Brentford and seal the League One title for Wolves.

Already-promoted Brentford took a two-goal lead thanks to James Tarkowski's close-range finish and Clayton Donaldson's low strike.

Stephen Gleeson's penalty, after Bees keeper David Button fouled McLeod, brought the hosts back into it.

McLeod headed home Ryan Hall's cross in the third minute of stoppage-time.

MK Dons Manager Karl Robinson told BBC Three Counties Radio:"I think today was all about the work ethic and I think the players worked extremely hard.

"Let's take note of Lewington, Smith, McLeod and Gleeson, I thought they worked their socks off today, I thought their work ethic, hunger and desire was there for all to see.

"There's a lot of frustrations and learning to do, if we want to be successful we have to emulate Brentford, in the realms of having a big, strong squad.

"Today was nice, and a tremendous relief of the burden of not scoring at home."