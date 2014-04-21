Match ends, Scunthorpe United 1, Oxford United 0.
Scunthorpe United 1-0 Oxford United
Leaders Scunthorpe United closed in on promotion from League Two with victory over play-off hopefuls Oxford United.
The Iron took an early lead when Matt Sparrow fired home from 12 yards after Sam Winnall miscued from a Michael Collins cross.
Alfie Potter had a great chance to equalise from the restart but dragged his shot wide.
The hosts dominated throughout and now need just two points from their final two games to be sure of promotion.
But their vastly superior goal difference means a point will probably be enough as fourth-placed Fleetwood are five points adrift.
Scunthorpe are also two points ahead of Chesterfield and Rochdale, who also both won.
Oxford's play-off hopes look to be over as they are now five points adrift of seventh place with two games remaining.
Scunthorpe United manager Russ Wilcox told BBC Radio Humberside:
"I thought we were absolutely outstanding today.
"We passed it and moved it and created opportunities and we just needed a second goal. The last five minutes I have no idea what my heart rate would have been but close to collapsing I think after what's happened the last couple of week. The lads saw it through and deservedly so because for me that was a terrific performance.
"There has been lots of games where we have worked hard, we've put a shift in and we have not quite had the quality to finish teams off but today we married that up and we should have won by more."
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
- 1Slocombe
- 18Nolan
- 30Williams
- 24Syers
- 5Mirfin
- 6Canavan
- 14Hawkridge
- 19Collins
- 29Winnall
- 27Madden
- 7Sparrow
Substitutes
- 2Ribeiro
- 8Burton
- 10Esajas
- 13Severn
- 15Waterfall
- 16Adelakun
- 39Hayes
Oxford Utd
- 1Clarke
- 13Hunt
- 3NeweyBooked at 85mins
- 22Wroe
- 4Raynes
- 6Wright
- 11Potter
- 37RuffelsSubstituted forRoseat 70'minutes
- 8Kitson
- 24ConnollySubstituted forConstableat 45'minutes
- 35O'DowdaSubstituted forWilliamsat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Constable
- 15Williams
- 16Whing
- 17Rose
- 18Davies
- 21Crocombe
- 30Long
- Referee:
- Scott Mathieson
- Attendance:
- 5,241
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Scunthorpe United 1, Oxford United 0.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Niall Canavan.
Attempt blocked. Jake Wright (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by David Mirfin.
Attempt missed. David Syers (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Booking
Tom Newey (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card.
David Syers (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Newey (Oxford United).
Sam Winnall (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Newey (Oxford United).
Attempt missed. James Constable (Oxford United) header from very close range is too high.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Eddie Nolan.
Sam Winnall (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Newey (Oxford United).
Attempt missed. Matthew Sparrow (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Ryan Clarke.
Attempt saved. Terry Hawkridge (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Hand ball by Danny Rose (Oxford United).
Sam Winnall (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jake Wright (Oxford United).
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Danny Rose replaces Josh Ruffels.
David Syers (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Ruffels (Oxford United).
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Ryan Clarke.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Michael Raynes.
Marcus Williams (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alfie Potter (Oxford United).
Foul by Sam Winnall (Scunthorpe United).
Dave Kitson (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Ryan Williams replaces Callum O'Dowda.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Ryan Clarke.
Attempt saved. David Syers (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by David Syers (Scunthorpe United).
Nicky Wroe (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Collins (Scunthorpe United).
Dave Kitson (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sam Winnall (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. James Constable (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.