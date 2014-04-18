Celtic and Dundee United trios in SPFL Premiership team of year

Dundee United have as many players as Celtic in the Scottish Premiership team of the year chosen by PFA Scotland members at senior clubs.

Goalkeeper Fraser Forster, defender Virgil van Dijk and midfielder Kris Commons come from the title winners, who are 25 points clear of Aberdeen.

United are represented by defender Andrew Robertson, midfielder Stuart Armstrong and striker Nadir Cifti.

Caley Thistle full-back Graeme Shinnie is named among the defenders of the season

Aberdeen have defender Mark Reynolds and midfielder Peter Pawlett.

The final place in defence is taken by Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Graeme Shinnie.

Two other forwards are included in a 4-3-3 formation - St Johnstone's Stevie May and Kilmarnock's Kris Boyd.

Boyd and the Celtic trio make up the four nominations for the main PFA Scotland player of the year award, with Commons having become the bookmakers' favourite.

The young player award is being contested by May and three from Tannadice - Robertson, Armstrong and attacking midfielder Ryan Gauld.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has expressed surprise that none of his squad received enough votes from fellow players across the Scottish Professional Football League to make either shortlist.

Third-top Motherwell are one of six sides not to be represented in the team of the year, the others being relegated Hearts, plus Hibernian, Partick Thistle, Ross County and St Mirren.

Scottish Premiership team of the year 2013-14

Goalkeeper: Fraser Forster (Celtic)

Defenders: Graeme Shinnie (Inverness Caledonian Thistle), Virgil van Dijk (Celtic), Mark Reynolds (Aberdeen), Andrew Robertson (Dundee United)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Dundee United). Peter Pawlett (Aberdeen), Kris Commons (Celtic)

Forwards: Steven May (St Johnstone), Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock), Nadir Cifti (Dundee United)