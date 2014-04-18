Last updated on .From the section Conference

Eastleigh have won promotion to Conference Premier after clinching the Conference South title with victory over Basingstoke on Good Friday.

Goals from Yemi Odubade and Ben Wright were enough to seal a 2-1 victory for the Spitfires, despite Liam Enver-Marum setting up a tense finale.

The Hampshire club will play in the top tier of non-league football for the first time in their 68-year history.

"It has been hard work and a lot of emotion," boss Richard Hill said.

He told BBC Radio Solent: "We have been under pressure for a lot of the season.

"At the start of the season we were made favourites and were then 11 points behind Bromley, who won games when we haven't been playing.

"We had to play catch-up. The character of the players gets you through at times."