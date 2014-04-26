Match ends, Bournemouth 4, Nottingham Forest 1.
Bournemouth 4-1 Nottingham Forest
-
Lewis Grabban and Yann Kermorgant both scored twice as Bournemouth ended Nottingham Forest's Championship play-off hopes in emphatic fashion.
The Cherries, whose own slim chances of a top-six finish also vanished because of other results, deservedly led at the break when Kermorgant headed home.
Grabban's shot made it 2-0 and the striker's penalty made it 3-1 after Greg Halford had headed in for Forest.
Kermorgant sealed victory when he blasted the ball home late on.
Bournemouth had all but slipped out of the play-off picture after failing to win any of their previous three games.
And despite needing a win and an unlikely set of results to keep alive their chances until the last day of the season, their lively start suggested they had no intention of missing out through their own shortcomings.
Matt Ritchie had the home side's first chance in the second minute with a decent drilled 18-yard strike, and Grabban missed a volleyed chance after being teed up by Kermorgant.
Forest who had won their last two games to get their own promotion challenge back on track, could have gone ahead when Matt Derbyshire shot straight at former Reds goalkeeper Lee Camp after being sent through by Halford.
But Bournemouth had dominated possession and finally made that count two minutes before half-time when Kermorgant bundled a header in to the net from a superb Simon Francis cross.
Two minutes after the interval it was 2-0 when Grabban swept the ball home after good work by Eunan O'Kane.
Halford got the visitors back into the match, powerfully heading home Ben Osborn's free-kick.
And Forest missed a great chance to level when Halford wastefully skied an effort over the bar from close range following an Osborn corner.
The Cherries made Forest pay when Grabban netted his 22nd goal of the season from the spot after substitute Gonzalo Jara tripped Marc Pugh.
Kermorgant then added a fourth - and his ninth Bournemouth goal since joining in January - when he fired the ball past Dorus De Vries after good approach play from Tokelo Rantie and Ryan Fraser.
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe:
"We were excellent in the first 15 or 20 minutes and all that was missing was a goal to show for it. Our overall performance was top class against an excellent side.
"Once we had gone ahead I felt we were always in control even after Nottingham Forest had pulled a goal back from a set-piece. We have come a long way this season. We took some heavy beatings early on, which was all part of the learning process.
"I like to think we know have threats all over the pitch and always look like we can score goals from any direction.
"I don't feel any sense of huge disappointment as it is not as though we have dropped out of the top places. We arrived late on the scene and we have to hope we can take this momentum into next season."
Nottingham Forest caretaker manager Gary Brazil:
"It was a disappointing day. I thought Bournemouth were much better than us. In the first half we did what we wanted to do, to make sure we made it hard for them to score.
"We did that well right up until just before half-time where we let them get into the game. We didn't defend the cross, and they get a goal up.
"You can see straight after half-time the game got away from us. We get ourselves a goal off a set-piece and potentially could have got another off another set-piece.
"The penalty really took the game away from us and we are chasing from there. I've no complaints about the result, they were the better team and they looked like a settled team who have a very settled style of play. It was tough for us to play against them at times today."
Line-ups
Bournemouth
- 42Camp
- 2Francis
- 14Harte
- 32O'Kane
- 5Elphick
- 3S CookBooked at 88mins
- 30RitchieSubstituted forCoulibalyat 90+2'minutes
- 4Surman
- 18Kermorgant
- 9GrabbanSubstituted forRantieat 86'minutes
- 7PughSubstituted forFraserat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Allsop
- 8Arter
- 11Daniels
- 15A Smith
- 20Fraser
- 21Coulibaly
- 28Rantie
Nottm Forest
- 29de Vries
- 15Halford
- 3HardingBooked at 73mins
- 37Peltier
- 16LascellesBooked at 62minsSubstituted forJaraat 65'minutes
- 5Collins
- 30McLaughlinSubstituted forHendersonat 73'minutes
- 24VaughanSubstituted forCoxat 69'minutes
- 27Derbyshire
- 12Mackie
- 38Osborn
Substitutes
- 9Henderson
- 14Greening
- 18Jara
- 20Tudgay
- 26Evtimov
- 28Majewski
- 31Cox
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 11,021
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bournemouth 4, Nottingham Forest 1.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Tommy Elphick.
Dangerous play by Steve Cook (Bournemouth).
Darius Henderson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Mohamed Coulibaly replaces Matt Ritchie.
Goal!
Goal! Bournemouth 4, Nottingham Forest 1. Yann Kermorgant (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tokelo Rantie.
Attempt saved. Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Steve Cook (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Steve Cook (Bournemouth).
Jamie Mackie (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Jamie Mackie.
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Peltier (Nottingham Forest).
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Tokelo Rantie replaces Lewis Grabban.
Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Harding (Nottingham Forest).
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Tommy Elphick.
Offside, Bournemouth. Lee Camp tries a through ball, but Yann Kermorgant is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Ryan Fraser replaces Marc Pugh.
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Lee Peltier tries a through ball, but Simon Cox is caught offside.
Marc Pugh (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie Mackie (Nottingham Forest).
Tommy Elphick (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darius Henderson (Nottingham Forest).
Foul by Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth).
Simon Cox (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Lee Camp.
Attempt missed. Simon Cox (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Darius Henderson.
Offside, Bournemouth. Marc Pugh tries a through ball, but Lewis Grabban is caught offside.
Booking
Daniel Harding (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daniel Harding (Nottingham Forest).
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Darius Henderson replaces Stephen McLaughlin.
Offside, Bournemouth. Andrew Surman tries a through ball, but Lewis Grabban is caught offside.
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Daniel Harding tries a through ball, but Simon Cox is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Bournemouth 3, Nottingham Forest 1. Lewis Grabban (Bournemouth) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Bournemouth. Marc Pugh draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Gonzalo Jara (Nottingham Forest) after a foul in the penalty area.