Match ends, Bury 4, Portsmouth 4.
Bury 4-4 Portsmouth
-
- From the section Football
Portsmouth's Wes Fogden scored in the third minute of injury time to clinch an unlikely point after Hallam Hope's hat-trick had put Bury in command.
Hope's looping header and his right-footed finish put Bury 2-0 up.
Andy Procter headed in for Bury before Pompey's Danny Hollands fired home after Fogden's shot was blocked, and Ryan Taylor cut the deficit further.
Hope's superb strike made it 4-2 before Sonny Bradley poked home from a corner and Fogden slammed in Hollands' throw.
Portsmouth caretaker manager Andy Awford told BBC Radio Solent:
"We left ourselves a mountain to climb and somehow we've managed to climb it. We wanted the win, we didn't get it, but at 3-0 down obviously I'd have taken a point.
"I don't know how we got into that position of being 3-0 down but somehow we did and wasn't quite right. We changed a little bit at half time, we kept changing little bits during the second half and thankfully we've managed to nick a point.
"The spirit's good in that dressing room and well done to the boys for the second half but the first half needs to be a bit better.
"I take a bit of responsibility first half as well because the shape wasn't right. We changed that second half and looked a bit better. We went very direct at the end and sometimes you have to do that and thankfully it paid off."
Line-ups
Bury
- 21Jensen
- 7Jones
- 11Hussey
- 12SedgwickSubstituted forObadeyiat 66'minutes
- 3McNulty
- 34Mills
- 19Soares
- 16TutteSubstituted forCameronat 90+2'minutes
- 9Hope
- 22PlattSubstituted forProctorat 31'minutes
- 15Mayor
Substitutes
- 5Cameron
- 6Proctor
- 10Grimes
- 30Charles-Cook
- 33Burgess
- 35Obadeyi
- 36Nasseri
Portsmouth
- 40Carson
- 4EastSubstituted forBradleyat 79'minutes
- 17Shorey
- 29Hollands
- 26Chorley
- 3N'Gala
- 19Fogden
- 13ErtlSubstituted forWebsterat 45'minutes
- 20Taylor
- 35Wallace
- 11HolmesSubstituted forAgyemangat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Smith
- 5Devera
- 6Bradley
- 22Webster
- 23Agyemang
- 32Jervis
- 36Whatmough
- Referee:
- Steven Rushton
- Attendance:
- 4,759
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bury 4, Portsmouth 4.
Hallam Hope (Bury) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ben Chorley (Portsmouth).
Goal!
Goal! Bury 4, Portsmouth 4. Wes Fogden (Portsmouth) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Nathan Cameron replaces Andrew Tutte.
Goal!
Goal! Bury 4, Portsmouth 3. Sonny Bradley (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Bury 4, Portsmouth 2. Hallam Hope (Bury) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Danny Mayor.
Attempt saved. Danny Mayor (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Bury 3, Portsmouth 2. Ryan Taylor (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Patrick Agyemang.
Chris Hussey (Bury) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sonny Bradley (Portsmouth).
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Sonny Bradley replaces Danny East.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Craig Jones.
Attempt blocked. Jed Wallace (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Andrew Proctor (Bury).
Tom Soares (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Hollands (Portsmouth).
Attempt saved. Tope Obadeyi (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Patrick Agyemang replaces Ricky Holmes.
Hand ball by Andrew Proctor (Bury).
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Tope Obadeyi replaces Chris Sedgwick.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Nicky Shorey.
Tom Soares (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ben Chorley (Portsmouth).
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Jimmy McNulty.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Taylor (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Danny Mayor (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Andrew Proctor (Bury).
Danny East (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Pablo Mills.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Chris Hussey.
Goal!
Goal! Bury 3, Portsmouth 1. Danny Hollands (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Craig Jones.
Goal!
Goal! Bury 3, Portsmouth 0. Andrew Proctor (Bury) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danny Mayor with a cross.
Second Half
Second Half begins Bury 2, Portsmouth 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Adam Webster replaces Johannes Ertl.
Half Time
First Half ends, Bury 2, Portsmouth 0.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Nicky Shorey.
Attempt saved. Danny Mayor (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.