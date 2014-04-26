Match ends, Fulham 2, Hull City 2.
Fulham 2-2 Hull City
Hull City staged a remarkable fightback from two goals down to deal Fulham's survival hopes a major blow.
Fulham led through a curling shot from Ashkan Dejagah and Fernando Amorebieta's headed first goal for the club early in the second half.
At that point they were heading out of the relegation places with Hull still in danger.
But Hull hit back as Nikica Jelavic nodded in and Shane Long then headed a dramatic late equaliser.
It was a superb comeback from the FA Cup finalists, who had barely been seen as an attacking force until going two behind.
Fulham looked certain to go on and claim a vital third win in four home games after manager Felix Magath's half-time substitutions paid off.
But a stroke of luck for Jelavic's goal turned the tide as Hull exposed Fulham nerves to edge nearer to Premier League safety.
Despite their perilous position, Fulham had lacked the necessary urgency to take control in a first half virtually bereft of chances.
The sole opportunity fell for Hugo Rodallega. The Colombian had scored the decisive goal in each of Fulham's last two wins but this time he was unable to get enough of a touch on Amorebieta's teasing left-wing cross.
Hull, who put six past Fulham at the KC Stadium just after Christmas, never over-committed going forward but could have had a penalty when Long burst into the box where he was bundled to the ground by Amorebieta.
Magath's response to a tepid opening 45 minutes was to make two changes at the start of the second half with Dejagah and Kieran Richardson replacing Lewis Holtby and John Arne Riise.
And it was Dejagah who broke the deadlock with his sixth goal of the season.
A tackle by Alex Bruce on Rodallega saw the ball break for Dejagah, who moved into the penalty area and worked the ball onto his left foot to curl a superb shot across a motionless Steve Harper into the top corner.
Craven Cottage responded accordingly and just three minutes later the home supporters were celebrating again when Amorebieta doubled Fulham's lead by heading in a Richardson cross.
It was difficult to see Hull getting back into the game but when an attempted clearance from Fulham defender Sascha Riether hit his own crossbar via a touch from goalkeeper David Stockdale, Jelavic stooped to head in the rebound.
Sone Aluko hit the bar from long range and Ahmed Elmohamady shot against a post as Hull looked to expose the worst defence in the division.
And their persistence paid off three minutes from time when Aluko crossed for Long to head home his fourth goal since his January signing.
Magath was left with his head in his hands and Fulham's fate will be settled by a trip to Stoke and a final home game against Crystal Palace.
Fulham manager Felix Magath:
"It's not the result we wanted so we are disappointed. We were leading 2-0 so it seems we would get the three points but unfortunately we scored what was almost an own goal.
"After getting a goal they had some pressure and we took only one point.
"Besides the two goals we scored, we had two or three great chances to score again but we didn't manage it.
"We have lost two points we so have to win the next two games. We can do it."
Hull manager Steve Bruce:
"In the second half they went for it with four up top and suddenly we were 2-0 down.
"But as usual we responded in the right way. It's not often you come back from 2-0 down but if anyone will it's this lot. We showed great resilience to get something out of it.
"We might be safe tomorrow when we look at those games.
"But it's been a fantastic season, to be 13th in the division with three games to go and have a cup final to look forward to."
Line-ups
Fulham
- 13Stockdale
- 27Riether
- 3RiiseSubstituted forRichardsonat 45'minutes
- 35Amorebieta
- 5Hangeland
- 4Heitinga
- 28Parker
- 7SidwellSubstituted forBentat 53'minutes
- 20Rodallega
- 10HoltbySubstituted forDejagahat 45'minutes
- 9DiarraBooked at 65mins
Substitutes
- 1Stekelenburg
- 8Kasami
- 15Richardson
- 24Dejagah
- 25Woodrow
- 26Roberts
- 39Bent
Hull
- 22Harper
- 27El MohamadyBooked at 16mins
- 2RoseniorSubstituted forBoydat 82'minutes
- 6Davies
- 4BruceSubstituted forAlukoat 67'minutes
- 5Chester
- 14LivermoreBooked at 45mins
- 7MeylerSubstituted forSagboat 82'minutes
- 18JelavicBooked at 21mins
- 21Long
- 8Huddlestone
Substitutes
- 10Koren
- 12Fryatt
- 16Jakupovic
- 17Boyd
- 20Sagbo
- 24Aluko
- 29Quinn
- Referee:
- Lee Mason
- Attendance:
- 25,700
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 2, Hull City 2.
Sone Aluko (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mahamadou Diarra (Fulham).
Curtis Davies (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hugo Rodallega (Fulham).
Attempt missed. Hugo Rodallega (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Scott Parker.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 2, Hull City 2. Shane Long (Hull City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sone Aluko with a cross.
Attempt saved. Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jake Livermore.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Curtis Davies.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Tom Huddlestone.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Yannick Sagbo replaces David Meyler.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. George Boyd replaces Liam Rosenior.
Attempt missed. Darren Bent (Fulham) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Ashkan Dejagah (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hugo Rodallega with a cross.
Sone Aluko (Hull City) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt blocked. Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sone Aluko.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 2, Hull City 1. Nikica Jelavic (Hull City) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Foul by Curtis Davies (Hull City).
Hugo Rodallega (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Johnny Heitinga (Fulham) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Sone Aluko replaces Alex Bruce.
Booking
Mahamadou Diarra (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mahamadou Diarra (Fulham).
Nikica Jelavic (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Johnny Heitinga (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kieran Richardson with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Liam Rosenior.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Brede Hangeland.
Foul by Hugo Rodallega (Fulham).
Jake Livermore (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Hull City. Liam Rosenior tries a through ball, but Shane Long is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 2, Hull City 0. Fernando Amorebieta (Fulham) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kieran Richardson with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Alex Bruce.
Hand ball by Nikica Jelavic (Hull City).
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 1, Hull City 0. Ashkan Dejagah (Fulham) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Hugo Rodallega.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Darren Bent replaces Steve Sidwell.
Jake Livermore (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieran Richardson (Fulham).
Attempt missed. Mahamadou Diarra (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.