Hyde 0-1 Luton Town

Conference Premier champions Luton broke the 100-point barrier as they edged past bottom side Hyde.

Luton's Andre Gray missed an easy chance early on from close range, while Jake Pollard hit the crossbar for Hyde in an entertaining first half.

Alex Wall came off the bench to score the winner, firing his shot into the bottom left corner after Gray's flick.

The Tigers were unable to get back on level terms and exit the Conference on the back of an eighth straight defeat.