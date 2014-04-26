Match ends, Hyde FC 0, Luton Town 1.
Hyde 0-1 Luton Town
-
- From the section Conference
Conference Premier champions Luton broke the 100-point barrier as they edged past bottom side Hyde.
Luton's Andre Gray missed an easy chance early on from close range, while Jake Pollard hit the crossbar for Hyde in an entertaining first half.
Alex Wall came off the bench to score the winner, firing his shot into the bottom left corner after Gray's flick.
The Tigers were unable to get back on level terms and exit the Conference on the back of an eighth straight defeat.
Line-ups
Hyde United
- 20Kettings
- 12Thurston
- 21Blakeman
- 6Tomsett
- 24McQuade
- 16Thornton
- 23PollardSubstituted forKiwandaat 68'minutes
- 18Clark
- 7Poole
- 27Walker
- 11Hughes
Substitutes
- 17Fitzgerald
- 19McNiven
- 26Kiwanda
- 30Kirby
- 38Morrell
Luton
- 1Tyler
- 14ParrySubstituted forCharlesat 54'minutes
- 12Griffiths
- 43Ruddock MpanzuSubstituted forWallat 45'minutes
- 30Lacey
- 5McNulty
- 11Howells
- 19McGeehan
- 13Cullen
- 27GraySubstituted forSmithat 90'minutes
- 23Robinson
Substitutes
- 4Smith
- 6Charles
- 9Shaw
- 10Wall
- 16Justham
- Referee:
- Anthony Backhouse
- Attendance:
- 2,729
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hyde FC 0, Luton Town 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Jonathan Smith replaces Andre Gray.
Attempt blocked. Connor Hughes (Hyde FC) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Regan Walker (Hyde FC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Matt Robinson (Luton Town).
Alex McQuade (Hyde FC) wins a free kick.
Foul by Alex Wall (Luton Town).
Darren Thornton (Hyde FC) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Jordan Clark (Hyde FC) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Anthony Charles (Luton Town).
Regan Walker (Hyde FC) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Jordan Clark (Hyde FC) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Alex Wall (Luton Town).
Alex McQuade (Hyde FC) wins a free kick.
Foul by Mark Cullen (Luton Town).
Adam Blakeman (Hyde FC) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Jordan Clark (Hyde FC) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
Attempt missed. Mark Cullen (Luton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Alex Wall (Luton Town).
Alex McQuade (Hyde FC) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Cameron McGeehan (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is saved. Assisted by Jake Howells.
Corner, Luton Town.
Attempt saved. Andre Gray (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
Attempt missed. Connor Hughes (Hyde FC) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Jordan Clark (Hyde FC) header from the left side of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Alex Wall (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Regan Walker (Hyde FC) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Hyde FC 0, Luton Town 1. Alex Wall (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andre Gray.
Substitution
Substitution, Hyde FC. Damase Kiwanda replaces Jake Pollard.
Offside, Luton Town. Andre Gray tries a through ball, but Andre Gray is caught offside.
Offside, Hyde FC. Jake Pollard tries a through ball, but Jake Pollard is caught offside.
Corner, Luton Town.
Attempt saved. Matt Robinson (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Attempt missed. Liam Tomsett (Hyde FC) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Blakeman.
Foul by Mark Cullen (Luton Town).
Adam Blakeman (Hyde FC) wins a free kick.
Offside, Luton Town. Alex Wall tries a through ball, but Alex Wall is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Matt Robinson (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Alex McQuade (Hyde FC).