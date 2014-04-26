Scottish League Two
Elgin5East Stirlingshire0

Elgin City 5-0 East Stirlingshire

Elgin City hammered East Stirlingshire at Borough Briggs to record manager Barry Wilson's first home win in the league since taking over in January.

Craig Gunn right-footed strike found the top corner just before the break.

Graham Bayne finished from the edge of the six-yard box after the break and Samuel Urqhart drilled in the third.

Jamie Duff's headed the third before Iain Thomson had a penalty saved by Elgin goalkeeper John Gibson and Paul Harkins added another on 90 minutes.

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 1Gibson
  • 2NivenBooked at 19minsSubstituted forBeveridgeat 64'minutes
  • 3Finlayson
  • 6Nicolson
  • 4Crighton
  • 5Duff
  • 7Gunn
  • 8Masson
  • 11BayneSubstituted forUrquhartat 61'minutes
  • 9WynessSubstituted forHarkinsat 78'minutes
  • 10Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 12Beveridge
  • 14Harkins
  • 15McLean
  • 16MacLeod
  • 17Urquhart
  • 18McHardy
  • 21Jellema

East Stirlingshire

  • 1Gordon
  • 2MacGregor
  • 11Shepherd
  • 3LamieBooked at 66mins
  • 5Bolochoweckyj
  • 4TownsleySubstituted forGreenhillat 63'minutes
  • 6Miller
  • 7DevlinBooked at 53minsSubstituted forGlasgowat 71'minutes
  • 10QuinnSubstituted forWrightat 62'minutes
  • 9Turner
  • 8Thomson

Substitutes

  • 12Glasgow
  • 14Greenhill
  • 15Wright
  • 16Tapping
  • 17Hay
  • 18Herd
  • 19Maxwell
Referee:
Andrew Dallas
Attendance:
588

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamEast Stirlingshire
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home15
Away15
Shots on Target
Home9
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Elgin City 5, East Stirling 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Elgin City 5, East Stirling 0.

Goal!

Goal! Elgin City 5, East Stirling 0. Paul Harkins (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Craig Gunn.

Penalty saved! Iain Thomson (East Stirling) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

Penalty conceded by Jamie Duff (Elgin City) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty East Stirling. David Greenhill draws a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. David Greenhill (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Goal!

Goal! Elgin City 4, East Stirling 0. Jamie Duff (Elgin City) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Jamie Duff (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Graeme MacGregor.

Attempt missed. Max Wright (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Michael Bolochoweckyj (East Stirling) hits the bar with a header from the left side of the six yard box.

Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Sean Crighton.

Jamie Masson (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Graeme MacGregor (East Stirling).

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Paul Harkins replaces Dennis Wyness.

Foul by Mark Nicolson (Elgin City).

Kevin Turner (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, East Stirling. Jamie Glasgow replaces Rhys Devlin.

Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Jamie Duff.

Iain Thomson (East Stirling) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box.

Attempt saved. Craig Gunn (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Ricki Lamie (East Stirling) is shown the yellow card.

Craig Gunn (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ricki Lamie (East Stirling).

Goal!

Goal! Elgin City 3, East Stirling 0. Samuel Urquhart (Elgin City) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Nicolson.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Graeme Beveridge replaces David Niven.

Substitution

Substitution, East Stirling. David Greenhill replaces Chris Townsley.

Substitution

Substitution, East Stirling. Max Wright replaces Paul Quinn.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Samuel Urquhart replaces Graham Bayne.

Attempt saved. Kevin Turner (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Elgin City 2, East Stirling 0. Graham Bayne (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Shane Sutherland.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Michael Bolochoweckyj.

Jamie Duff (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nathan Shepherd (East Stirling).

Attempt blocked. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Michael Bolochoweckyj.

Attempt saved. Dennis Wyness (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Kevin Turner (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Craig Gunn (Elgin City) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top left corner.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead35227672373573
2Annan Athletic351861167491860
3Clyde35176124944557
4Stirling351510105649755
5Berwick351571362471552
6East Stirlingshire35128154457-1344
7Montrose351110144255-1343
8Albion35118164054-1441
9Elgin3599176271-936
10Queen's Park3559213667-3124
View full Scottish League Two table

