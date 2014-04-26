Match ends, Elgin City 5, East Stirling 0.
Elgin City 5-0 East Stirlingshire
Elgin City hammered East Stirlingshire at Borough Briggs to record manager Barry Wilson's first home win in the league since taking over in January.
Craig Gunn right-footed strike found the top corner just before the break.
Graham Bayne finished from the edge of the six-yard box after the break and Samuel Urqhart drilled in the third.
Jamie Duff's headed the third before Iain Thomson had a penalty saved by Elgin goalkeeper John Gibson and Paul Harkins added another on 90 minutes.
Line-ups
Elgin
- 1Gibson
- 2NivenBooked at 19minsSubstituted forBeveridgeat 64'minutes
- 3Finlayson
- 6Nicolson
- 4Crighton
- 5Duff
- 7Gunn
- 8Masson
- 11BayneSubstituted forUrquhartat 61'minutes
- 9WynessSubstituted forHarkinsat 78'minutes
- 10Sutherland
Substitutes
- 12Beveridge
- 14Harkins
- 15McLean
- 16MacLeod
- 17Urquhart
- 18McHardy
- 21Jellema
East Stirlingshire
- 1Gordon
- 2MacGregor
- 11Shepherd
- 3LamieBooked at 66mins
- 5Bolochoweckyj
- 4TownsleySubstituted forGreenhillat 63'minutes
- 6Miller
- 7DevlinBooked at 53minsSubstituted forGlasgowat 71'minutes
- 10QuinnSubstituted forWrightat 62'minutes
- 9Turner
- 8Thomson
Substitutes
- 12Glasgow
- 14Greenhill
- 15Wright
- 16Tapping
- 17Hay
- 18Herd
- 19Maxwell
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
- Attendance:
- 588
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Elgin City 5, East Stirling 0.
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 5, East Stirling 0. Paul Harkins (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Craig Gunn.
Penalty saved! Iain Thomson (East Stirling) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Jamie Duff (Elgin City) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty East Stirling. David Greenhill draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. David Greenhill (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 4, East Stirling 0. Jamie Duff (Elgin City) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Jamie Duff (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Graeme MacGregor.
Attempt missed. Max Wright (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Michael Bolochoweckyj (East Stirling) hits the bar with a header from the left side of the six yard box.
Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Sean Crighton.
Jamie Masson (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Graeme MacGregor (East Stirling).
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Paul Harkins replaces Dennis Wyness.
Foul by Mark Nicolson (Elgin City).
Kevin Turner (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, East Stirling. Jamie Glasgow replaces Rhys Devlin.
Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Jamie Duff.
Iain Thomson (East Stirling) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box.
Attempt saved. Craig Gunn (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Ricki Lamie (East Stirling) is shown the yellow card.
Craig Gunn (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ricki Lamie (East Stirling).
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 3, East Stirling 0. Samuel Urquhart (Elgin City) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Nicolson.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Graeme Beveridge replaces David Niven.
Substitution
Substitution, East Stirling. David Greenhill replaces Chris Townsley.
Substitution
Substitution, East Stirling. Max Wright replaces Paul Quinn.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Samuel Urquhart replaces Graham Bayne.
Attempt saved. Kevin Turner (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 2, East Stirling 0. Graham Bayne (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Shane Sutherland.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Michael Bolochoweckyj.
Jamie Duff (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Shepherd (East Stirling).
Attempt blocked. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Michael Bolochoweckyj.
Attempt saved. Dennis Wyness (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Turner (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Craig Gunn (Elgin City) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top left corner.