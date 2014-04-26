Elgin City 5-0 East Stirlingshire

Elgin City hammered East Stirlingshire at Borough Briggs to record manager Barry Wilson's first home win in the league since taking over in January.

Craig Gunn right-footed strike found the top corner just before the break.

Graham Bayne finished from the edge of the six-yard box after the break and Samuel Urqhart drilled in the third.

Jamie Duff's headed the third before Iain Thomson had a penalty saved by Elgin goalkeeper John Gibson and Paul Harkins added another on 90 minutes.