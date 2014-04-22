Last updated on .From the section Hull

Hull City striker Yannick Sagbo has been fined £15,000 by the Football Association over a charge relating to Nicolas Anelka's 'quenelle' gesture.

Sagbo, 26, issued a message of support on social media for the Frenchman, who made the offensive gesture in December.

Anelka was banned for five games, fined £80,000 and sacked by West Brom.

What is a quenelle gesture? It is a hand gesture devised by French comedian Dieudonne M'bala M'bala, who says it is an anti-establishment symbol

However, many view it as an anti-Semitic gesture, reminiscent of the Nazi salute

People have been photographed making the sign at synagogues and Holocaust sites Read the full details on BBC Magazine Monitor

Sagbo admitted the charge and has also been "warned as to his future conduct and ordered to complete a compulsory education course".

An FA statement read: "Mr Sagbo was charged by The FA with improper conduct concerning social media postings relating to the quenelle gesture.

"The charge was that the comment was abusive and/or indecent and/or insulting and/or improper, contrary to Rule E3(1).

"Further to that, The FA considered the comment to be an aggravated breach, as defined in FA Rule E3[2], in that it included a reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or religion or belief.

"The Independent Regulatory Commission will provide written reasons for its decision in due course.

"Both The FA and Mr Sagbo have the right to appeal the decision."