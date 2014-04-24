Thursday's Scottish Gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Newcastle are considering a bid to take Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster back to St James' Park. (Daily Express)

Birmingham City are the frontrunners to sign soon-to-be-out-of-contract Motherwell defender Shaun Hutchinson. (Daily Express)

And Motherwell teenager Jack Leitch is being watched by Coventry and Derby. (Daily Record)

Sheffield United are weighing up a bid for St Mirren midfielder John McGinn, with older brother Stephen already at Bramall Lane. (Sun)

The SPFL are to investigate claims that a staff member at Kilmarnock forged a signature in order to register a player for a game at Rugby Park last month. (Daily Record)

Former players Henrik Larsson, Chris Sutton and Morten Wieghorst are among the contenders to replace Johan Mjallby as assistant manager at Celtic. (Daily Mail)

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor is urging the SFA not to hammer Hearts defender Jamie Hamill, who faces an "excessive misconduct" charge after barging into Staggies boss Derek Adams. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone striker Stevie May's hopes of a first Scotland call up may be dashed since the U21s play a crucial qualifier against the Netherlands on 28 May, the same day the senior side face Nigeria in a London friendly. (Scotsman)

Hibs defender James McPake, who has not played since October due to a back problem, may be in contention for a derby comeback against Hearts on Sunday after coming through 90 minutes of an U20s match. (Various)

Rangers midfielder Fraser Aird has elected to represent Canada rather than Scotland. (Sun)

Former Rangers striker Colin Stein, a hero of the 1972 European Cup Winners' Cup campaign, is urging the Ibrox club to bring back Kris Boyd. (Various)

Serie A side Torino want to take Scotland U21 star Islam Feruz on loan from Chelsea next season. (Various)