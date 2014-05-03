Championship
Leeds1Derby1

Leeds United 1-1 Derby County

Matt Smith earns Leeds United a draw at home to Derby

Derby were denied a sixth straight win as Matt Smith earned Leeds a draw in their final game of the season.

Simon Dawkins gave the visitors a sixth-minute lead at Elland Road, finishing left-footed past England goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Leeds equalised five minutes after half-time when Smith lobbed Lee Grant following good work from Danny Pugh and Ross McCormack.

Derby, already assured of third place, will play Brighton in the play-offs.

County, whose tally of 84 goals was the highest in the Championship, found chances hard to come by, but by securing a point they set a club record of 85 points in a season.

Smith and McCormack forced Grant into good saves as Leeds threatened to take three points.

Derby's Patrick Bamford saw an effort saved by the legs of Butland, who spent the latter part of the season on loan from Stoke City.

Leeds ended a trying season on and off the pitch with three wins and this draw, leaving them in 15th place, nine points above the relegation zone.

Leeds manager Brian McDermott: "Since things have settled down our record equates to 92 points over a season.

"We played some really good stuff against Derby who are the team to beat in the play-offs.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Post-match: Derby coach McClaren

"There are a lot of reasons for where we finished and they are not excuses."

Derby head coach Steve McClaren: "Over the last few weeks we have cemented our place in the play-offs and our level of performance hasn't dropped, but we are taking nothing for granted.

"Brighton will be buzzing after defeating Nottingham Forest and qualifying for the play-offs so we will take that into account.

"When I took the job I would have said you were mad if you had told me we would finish where we are, but the players have been magnificent."

Line-ups

Leeds

  • 30Butland
  • 8Austin
  • 16Pugh
  • 5Pearce
  • 22Wootton
  • 4Lees
  • 18Tonge
  • 17BrownBooked at 43mins
  • 44McCormack
  • 20Smith
  • 6MurphySubstituted forWhiteat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Hunt
  • 14White
  • 23Thompson
  • 26Poleon
  • 32Dawson
  • 33Cairns
  • 37Walters

Derby

  • 1Grant
  • 33Wisdom
  • 3Forsyth
  • 14Eustace
  • 6Keogh
  • 27WhitbreadBooked at 76mins
  • 8HendrickSubstituted forBrysonat 90'minutes
  • 19Hughes
  • 18Sammon
  • 35BamfordSubstituted forRussellat 90+1'minutes
  • 32DawkinsSubstituted forBennettat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Bryson
  • 11Russell
  • 12Naylor
  • 20Bennett
  • 25Buxton
  • 26Legzdins
  • 34Thorne
Referee:
James Linington
Attendance:
29,724

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamDerby
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home28
Away14
Shots on Target
Home11
Away7
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Leeds United 1, Derby County 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Derby County 1.

Attempt saved. Ross McCormack (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Tonge.

Attempt missed. John Eustace (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Johnny Russell.

Offside, Leeds United. Michael Brown tries a through ball, but Ross McCormack is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Derby County. Johnny Russell replaces Patrick Bamford.

Substitution

Substitution, Derby County. Craig Bryson replaces Jeff Hendrick.

Will Hughes (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Brown (Leeds United).

Attempt saved. Michael Tonge (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross McCormack.

Attempt saved. Ross McCormack (Leeds United) header from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Danny Pugh with a cross.

Attempt missed. Danny Pugh (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Matt Smith with a headed pass.

Attempt blocked. Aidan White (Leeds United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ross McCormack.

Patrick Bamford (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danny Pugh (Leeds United).

Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Scott Wootton.

Attempt missed. Jeff Hendrick (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick Bamford.

Attempt missed. Tom Lees (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Tonge with a cross.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Zak Whitbread.

Attempt saved. Ross McCormack (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Booking

Zak Whitbread (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Zak Whitbread (Derby County).

Rodolph Austin (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Michael Tonge (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ross McCormack.

Foul by Simon Dawkins (Derby County).

Ross McCormack (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jeff Hendrick (Derby County).

Rodolph Austin (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Patrick Bamford (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes.

John Eustace (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Tonge (Leeds United).

Attempt missed. Jeff Hendrick (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick Bamford.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Simon Dawkins (Derby County) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Rodolph Austin (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Brown.

Foul by Craig Forsyth (Derby County).

Aidan White (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Patrick Bamford (Derby County) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Craig Forsyth.

Attempt missed. Matt Smith (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ross McCormack with a cross.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Andre Wisdom.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester463196834340102
2Burnley462615572373593
3Derby4625101184523285
4QPR4623111260441680
5Wigan4621101561481373
6Brighton4619151255401572
7Reading4619141370561471
8Blackburn461816127062870
9Ipswich461814146054668
10Bournemouth461812166766166
11Nottm Forest461617136764365
12Middlesbrough4616161462501264
13Watford4615151674641060
14Bolton461417155960-159
15Leeds46169215967-857
16Sheff Wed461314196365-253
17Huddersfield461411215865-753
18Charlton461312214161-2051
19Millwall461115204674-2848
20Blackpool461113223866-2846
21Birmingham461111245874-1644
22Doncaster461111243970-3144
23Barnsley46912254477-3339
24Yeovil46813254475-3137
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story