League One
Gillingham1Shrewsbury1

Gillingham 1-1 Shrewsbury Town

Relegated Shrewsbury Town scored late on to earn a point against Gillingham.

Gillingham's Cody McDonald hit the post in the first half before seeing his spectacular overhead kick saved by goalkeeper Joe Anyon.

The home side went ahead on 72 minutes when captain Adam Barrett headed in from close range after Danny Kedwell's shot was cleared off the line.

But Shrewsbury fought back to level four minutes from time, on-loan Shaun Miller converting Joe Jacobson's cross.

Miller's late header meant that Town avoided finishing bottom of League One following Stevenage's defeat at Brentford.

Gillingham boss Peter Taylor told BBC Radio Kent:

Post-match: Gillingham manager Taylor

"Overall I'm happy we didn't get beat, and I'm happy that we showed some decent things, but as a manager you're always trying to get perfection.

"We know we wanted more than 53 points this season, but we're safe and the spirit of the lads was excellent.

"I'm really pleased that I've had the opportunity to come to Priestfield.

"And I'm really pleased with the way it's worked out because we stayed in the division. I think that's progress."

Shrewsbury Town manager Michael Jackson told BBC Radio Shropshire:

"It was vital not to end the season with five defeats. We got ourselves back in it and, after the last couple of games, that's a credit to the players. They have allowed the supporters who have travelled to see a fighting display.

"This is all our players are capable of - which doesn't look good for the future. But it's good to be finishing on a positive rather than a negative.

"I've learnt a lot this season in a difficult situation - and I'll be better for that moving forward. You don't get taught any of this on a management course - you have to learn and learn quickly. Ultimately we haven't scored enough goals to keep us in the division.

"We have come up against some high-scoring teams. But we have missed some key players in recent weeks and that has been a real problem."

Line-ups

Gillingham

  • 1Nelson
  • 23Harriman
  • 3Martin
  • 31Hessenthaler
  • 6LeggeBooked at 11minsSubstituted forFishat 52'minutes
  • 26Barrett
  • 15Dack
  • 12Gregory
  • 10McDonaldSubstituted forMillbankat 62'minutes
  • 8AkinfenwaSubstituted forKedwellat 61'minutes
  • 7Whelpdale

Substitutes

  • 2Fish
  • 4Linganzi
  • 9Kedwell
  • 14Millbank
  • 18Lee
  • 27Fagan
  • 35Baxter

Shrewsbury

  • 25Anyon
  • 5Iorfa
  • 3Jacobson
  • 4Summerfield
  • 18Goldson
  • 2Grandison
  • 22WoodsSubstituted forEavesat 85'minutes
  • 15WildigSubstituted forMillerat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9Bradshaw
  • 11Taylor
  • 27MillsSubstituted forParryat 34'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Weale
  • 6Winfield
  • 7Miller
  • 17Parry
  • 24Eaves
  • 29Hall
  • 35Ginnelly
Referee:
Darren Drysdale
Attendance:
7,634

Match Stats

Home TeamGillinghamAway TeamShrewsbury
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home16
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Gillingham 1, Shrewsbury Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Gillingham 1, Shrewsbury Town 1.

Booking

Shaun Miller (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Adam Barrett (Gillingham).

Joe Jacobson (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Jermaine Grandison.

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Jake Hessenthaler.

Attempt blocked. Jon Taylor (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Gillingham 1, Shrewsbury Town 1. Shaun Miller (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Joe Jacobson with a cross.

Matt Fish (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tom Eaves (Shrewsbury Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Tom Eaves replaces Ryan Woods.

Attempt missed. Bradley Dack (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt missed. Aaron Millbank (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Joe Anyon.

Attempt saved. Chris Whelpdale (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Paul Parry (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Shaun Miller replaces Aaron Wildig.

Attempt saved. Matt Fish (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Bradley Dack (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Connor Goldson (Shrewsbury Town).

Goal!

Goal! Gillingham 1, Shrewsbury Town 0. Adam Barrett (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bradley Dack with a cross.

Attempt saved. Danny Kedwell (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Joe Anyon.

Attempt saved. Bradley Dack (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Danny Kedwell (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Woods (Shrewsbury Town).

Attempt missed. Michael Harriman (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Danny Kedwell (Gillingham).

Ryan Woods (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Gillingham. Aaron Millbank replaces Cody McDonald.

Substitution

Substitution, Gillingham. Danny Kedwell replaces Adebayo Akinfenwa.

Attempt missed. Paul Parry (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Steven Gregory.

Attempt missed. Adebayo Akinfenwa (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Connor Goldson.

Substitution

Substitution, Gillingham. Matt Fish replaces Leon Legge because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Cody McDonald (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Luke Summerfield (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Second Half

Second Half begins Gillingham 0, Shrewsbury Town 0.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves4631105893158103
2Brentford462810872432994
3Leyton Orient4625111085454086
4Rotherham462414886582886
5Preston462316772462685
6Peterborough462351872581474
7Sheff Utd461813154846267
8Swindon46199186359466
9Port Vale46187215973-1461
10MK Dons46179206365-260
11Bradford461417155754359
12Bristol City461319147067358
13Walsall461416164949058
14Crawley461415174854-657
15Oldham461414185059-956
16Colchester461314195361-853
17Gillingham46158236079-1953
18Coventry461613177477-351
19Crewe461312215480-2651
20Notts County46155266477-1350
21Tranmere461211235279-2747
22Carlisle461112234376-3345
23Shrewsbury46915224465-2142
24Stevenage46119264672-2642
View full League One table

