Tranmere1Bradford2

Tranmere Rovers 1-2 Bradford City

On-loan winger Junior Brown was sent off for Tranmere against Bradford City.

Tranmere were relegated to League Two as they lost to Bradford City - after results went against them elsewhere.

Crewe Alexandra's win over Preston and Notts County's point at Oldham were enough to relegate Rovers.

But Tranmere surrendered a lead given to them by Matthew Pennington's early strike to increase the suffering.

After on-loan winger Junior Brown was red-carded on 31 minutes, City came back to beat 10-man Rovers with late goals from Jon Stead and Aaron McLean.

The Bantams equalised on 81 minutes when Stead's shot found the bottom-left corner.

And McLean sealed Tranmere's fate when he found the same spot from 16 yards out six minutes later.

Rovers return to English football's fourth tier after spending 13 seasons in League One.

Line-ups

Tranmere

  • 33Mooney
  • 29Pennington
  • 23RidehalghSubstituted forKirbyat 90'minutes
  • 18Jennings
  • 5Goodison
  • 4Taylor
  • 17PowerSubstituted forRoweat 89'minutes
  • 22Koumas
  • 26Akpa-Akpro
  • 9Lowe
  • 20BrownBooked at 31mins

Substitutes

  • 2Holmes
  • 11Bell-Baggie
  • 12Rowe
  • 13Ramsbottom
  • 15Kirby
  • 16Stockton
  • 32Arthurworrey

Bradford

  • 1McLaughlan
  • 2Darby
  • 6DrurySubstituted forMeredithat 59'minutes
  • 24DoyleSubstituted forDe Vitaat 74'minutes
  • 23McArdle
  • 5Davies
  • 11ThompsonSubstituted forBennettat 59'minutes
  • 18JonesBooked at 15mins
  • 17Stead
  • 21McLean
  • 14Yeates

Substitutes

  • 3Meredith
  • 4Dolan
  • 12Jameson
  • 16McHugh
  • 20De Vita
  • 27McBurnie
  • 32Bennett
Referee:
Graham Scott
Attendance:
9,598

Match Stats

Home TeamTranmereAway TeamBradford
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home7
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 1, Bradford City 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 1, Bradford City 2.

Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Jon McLaughlan.

Attempt saved. Matthew Pennington (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Ryan Lowe (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Andrew Davies.

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Jake Kirby replaces Liam Ridehalgh.

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. James Rowe replaces Max Power.

Attempt missed. Kyle Bennett (Bradford City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Matthew Pennington.

Attempt blocked. Aaron McLean (Bradford City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, Bradford City 2. Aaron McLean (Bradford City) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kyle Bennett.

Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by James Meredith.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Lowe (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, Bradford City 1. Jon Stead (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mark Yeates.

Foul by Raffaele De Vita (Bradford City).

Jean-Louis Akpa-Akpro (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Ian Goodison.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Steven Jennings.

Aaron McLean (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Jennings (Tranmere Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Bradford City. Raffaele De Vita replaces Nathan Doyle.

Attempt missed. Mark Yeates (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Kyle Bennett (Bradford City).

Ryan Lowe (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Aaron McLean (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Stephen Darby (Bradford City).

Jean-Louis Akpa-Akpro (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Rory McArdle (Bradford City).

Jean-Louis Akpa-Akpro (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Stephen Darby (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Steven Jennings (Tranmere Rovers).

Attempt missed. Kyle Bennett (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Ian Goodison.

Foul by James Meredith (Bradford City).

Max Power (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kyle Bennett (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jason Koumas (Tranmere Rovers).

Foul by Kyle Bennett (Bradford City).

Jean-Louis Akpa-Akpro (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves4631105893158103
2Brentford462810872432994
3Leyton Orient4625111085454086
4Rotherham462414886582886
5Preston462316772462685
6Peterborough462351872581474
7Sheff Utd461813154846267
8Swindon46199186359466
9Port Vale46187215973-1461
10MK Dons46179206365-260
11Bradford461417155754359
12Bristol City461319147067358
13Walsall461416164949058
14Crawley461415174854-657
15Oldham461414185059-956
16Colchester461314195361-853
17Gillingham46158236079-1953
18Coventry461613177477-351
19Crewe461312215480-2651
20Notts County46155266477-1350
21Tranmere461211235279-2747
22Carlisle461112234376-3345
23Shrewsbury46915224465-2142
24Stevenage46119264672-2642
