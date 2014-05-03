Tranmere Rovers 1-2 Bradford City

Tranmere were relegated to League Two as they lost to Bradford City - after results went against them elsewhere.

Crewe Alexandra's win over Preston and Notts County's point at Oldham were enough to relegate Rovers.

But Tranmere surrendered a lead given to them by Matthew Pennington's early strike to increase the suffering.

After on-loan winger Junior Brown was red-carded on 31 minutes, City came back to beat 10-man Rovers with late goals from Jon Stead and Aaron McLean.

The Bantams equalised on 81 minutes when Stead's shot found the bottom-left corner.

And McLean sealed Tranmere's fate when he found the same spot from 16 yards out six minutes later.

Rovers return to English football's fourth tier after spending 13 seasons in League One.