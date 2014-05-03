Match ends, Newport County 2, Rochdale 1.
Newport County 2-1 Rochdale
Rochdale had to be content with third place in League Two after Kevin Feely's late looping header gave 10-man Newport County a shock win.
Chesterfield's 2-1 win over Fleetwood saw them take the title.
George Donnelly put Rochdale ahead before Aaron O'Connor marked his return from injury with a scrambled equaliser.
Matthew Lund had an 83rd-minute penalty saved by Ian McLoughlin after Ryan Jackson had been sent off for bringing down Ian Henderson.
Newport's 14th-place finish marked a season of consolidation after their promotion from the Conference Premier at the end of last season.
Newport County manager Justin Edinburgh told BBC Radio Wales:
"It's fantastic. We've had a brilliant season and accomplished what we set out to do and to round it off with a victory against a promoted side was a fantastic end to the season.
"And it's a credit to the players because I think they have been absolutely outstanding all year."
Rochdale manager Keith Hill told BBC Radio Manchester:
" You have to lose games to learn about yourselves.
"We shouldn't really in this financial world be competing against Scunthorpe and Chesterfield for the title so it's been a great race."
Line-ups
Newport
- 33McLoughlin
- 20Feely
- 3Hughes
- 12Willmott
- 18JacksonBooked at 84mins
- 16Blake
- 7Chapman
- 4Porter
- 11ZebroskiSubstituted forJeffersat 81'minutes
- 10O'ConnorSubstituted forJolleyat 66'minutes
- 17FlynnBooked at 72minsSubstituted forMinshullat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Minshull
- 14Jeffers
- 19Naylor
- 23Jolley
- 24Amadi-Holloway
- 27Parker
- 45Howe
Rochdale
- 1Lillis
- 25RoseSubstituted forDoneat 73'minutes
- 3Bennett
- 12LundBooked at 65mins
- 22O'Connell
- 6Lancashire
- 7Vincenti
- 14HerySubstituted forLynchat 56'minutes
- 40HendersonBooked at 90mins
- 9DonnellySubstituted forBunneyat 72'minutes
- 24Allen
Substitutes
- 2Rafferty
- 4Cavanagh
- 5Eastham
- 16Done
- 19Lynch
- 21Thomson
- 39Bunney
- Referee:
- James Adcock
- Attendance:
- 4,662
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newport County 2, Rochdale 1.
Foul by Christian Jolley (Newport County).
Jack O'Connell (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Joe Bunney (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Ian Henderson (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card.
Darcy Blake (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ian Henderson (Rochdale).
Goal!
Goal! Newport County 2, Rochdale 1. Kevin Feely (Newport County) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Robbie Willmott following a set piece situation.
Foul by Craig Lynch (Rochdale).
Adam Chapman (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Joe Bunney (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Ian McLoughlin.
Penalty saved! Matthew Lund (Rochdale) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Dismissal
Ryan Jackson (Newport County) is shown the red card for a bad foul.
Penalty Rochdale. Ian Henderson draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Ryan Jackson (Newport County) after a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Lee Minshull (Newport County) is shown the yellow card.
Jamie Allen (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Minshull (Newport County).
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Shaun Jeffers replaces Chris Zebroski.
Ryan Jackson (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ian Henderson (Rochdale).
Attempt saved. Robbie Willmott (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Lee Minshull replaces Michael Flynn.
Foul by Joe Bunney (Rochdale).
Kevin Feely (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Matt Done replaces Michael Rose.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Joe Bunney replaces George Donnelly.
Attempt missed. George Donnelly (Rochdale) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Adam Chapman (Newport County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Christian Jolley replaces Aaron O'Connor.
Booking
Matthew Lund (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Matthew Lund (Rochdale).
Ryan Jackson (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rhys Bennett (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andrew Hughes (Newport County).
Attempt blocked. Chris Zebroski (Newport County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Craig Lynch (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Max Porter.