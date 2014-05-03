League Two
Bristol Rovers0Mansfield1

Bristol Rovers 0-1 Mansfield Town

By Caroline Chapman

BBC Sport at the Memorial Stadium

Bristol Rovers manager Darrell Clarke comforted by a fan

Bristol Rovers' 94-year stay in the Football League came to an end after they lost against Mansfield.

The Pirates needed a draw at home to the Stags but found themselves behind after Colin Daniel volleyed in off the post in the 36th minute.

The home side knew they needed a goal, but saw three efforts hit the crossbar.

And their relegation to the Conference Premier on goal difference was confirmed after Northampton and Wycombe won their final-day games.

The match concluded to chorus of boos and a section of fans entered the pitch to express their anger at Rovers' drop to non-league football.

The Pirates' fate was in their own hands after their 2-1 win last Saturday against fellow strugglers Wycombe, who occupied the final relegation spot at the start of the afternoon.

Rovers started brightly enough, but the 10,000 home fans were stunned into silence in the 36th minute when Daniel placed a low volley past Steve Mildenhall, which bounced in off the woodwork.

Eleventh-placed Mansfield, who were promoted from non-league last year, defended resolutely throughout to stop Rovers finding that important goal.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Emotional Clarke reacts to Bristol Rovers relegation

Goalkeeper Lewis Price pulled off two acrobatic saves to deny David Clarkson in the second half, while top scorer John-Joe O'Toole headed agonisingly wide of the post.

And as the tension mounted around the ground with 15 minutes to go, captain Mark McCrystal also lashed a volley just over the crossbar.

With five minutes of added time, Mansfield kept hold of possession as the Pirates ran out of ideas.

Initially there was silence around the Memorial Stadium as the whistle blew, before some disgruntled Rovers supporters jeered the players and manager Darrell Clarke off the field.

A section of fans then broke out of the stands - some running towards the away supporters and some aiming their anger towards the boardroom - before mounted police ushered them back.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Post-match: Mansfield manager Cox

Mansfield Town boss Paul Cox told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"It's hard to see a big football club relegated from the league.

"We had to come and be professional and look after our own camp. We finished in 11th so it's been a decent season.

"I'm proud of the football club and I think we deserved the win today."

Line-ups

Bristol Rovers

  • 1Mildenhall
  • 24O Clarke
  • 39Mohamed
  • 6Parkes
  • 29McChrystal
  • 30Lockyer
  • 25ClucasSubstituted forSantosat 67'minutes
  • 7Clarkson
  • 9Harrold
  • 19BeardsleySubstituted forBroghammerat 55'minutes
  • 32O'TooleBooked at 69mins

Substitutes

  • 11Broghammer
  • 18Harding
  • 20Gough
  • 33Santos
  • 34Keary
  • 36Lucas
  • 37Thomas

Mansfield

  • 33Price
  • 29MarsdenBooked at 19mins
  • 16Jennings
  • 6RileyBooked at 65mins
  • 4Dempster
  • 2Sutton
  • 30DanielSubstituted forMeikleat 89'minutes
  • 13Howell
  • 36PalmerSubstituted forDyerat 75'minutes
  • 11Clucas
  • 23McGuireBooked at 69mins

Substitutes

  • 7Briscoe
  • 10Stevenson
  • 14Speight
  • 15Dyer
  • 19Clements
  • 20Meikle
  • 26Thomas
Referee:
Oliver Langford
Attendance:
10,594

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol RoversAway TeamMansfield
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home18
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Bristol Rovers 0, Mansfield Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bristol Rovers 0, Mansfield Town 1.

Attempt saved. Samuel Clucas (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by John-Joe O'Toole.

Substitution

Substitution, Mansfield Town. Lindon Meikle replaces Colin Daniel.

Foul by Kaid Mohamed (Bristol Rovers).

Louis Briscoe (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Mark McChrystal (Bristol Rovers) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box.

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Liam Marsden.

Attempt missed. Tom Parkes (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by James Jennings.

John-Joe O'Toole (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Colin Daniel (Mansfield Town).

Foul by David Clarkson (Bristol Rovers).

Martin Riley (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. John-Joe O'Toole (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Kaid Mohamed (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Liam Marsden.

Substitution

Substitution, Mansfield Town. Ross Dyer replaces Ollie Palmer.

Attempt missed. David Clarkson (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Matt Harrold (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ritchie Sutton (Mansfield Town).

Attempt saved. Fabian Broghammer (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Tom Parkes (Bristol Rovers).

James Jennings (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Jamie McGuire (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

John-Joe O'Toole (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

John-Joe O'Toole (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamie McGuire (Mansfield Town).

Attempt missed. David Clarkson (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by James Jennings.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Alefe Santos replaces Seanan Clucas.

Attempt blocked. Kaid Mohamed (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Martin Riley (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card.

Kaid Mohamed (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Martin Riley (Mansfield Town).

Attempt missed. John-Joe O'Toole (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by John-Joe O'Toole.

Attempt saved. Ritchie Sutton (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Tom Parkes.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield462315871403184
2Scunthorpe462021568442481
3Rochdale462491369482181
4Fleetwood4622101466521476
5Southend4619151256391772
6Burton461915124742572
7York4618171152411171
8Oxford Utd461614165350362
9Dag & Red461515165359-660
10Plymouth461612185158-760
11Mansfield461515164958-960
12Bury461320135951859
13Portsmouth461417155666-1059
14Newport461416165659-358
15Accrington461415175456-257
16Exeter461413195457-355
17Cheltenham461316175363-1055
18Morecambe461315185264-1254
19Hartlepool461411215056-653
20Wimbledon461414184957-853
21Northampton461314194257-1553
22Wycombe461214204654-850
23Bristol Rovers461214204354-1150
24Torquay46129254266-2445
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Related to this story