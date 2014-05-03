Premier League
West Ham2Tottenham0

West Ham United 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

By Mandeep Sanghera

BBC Sport

Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris and his defence cannot keep out West ham's opener

West Ham ensured their Premier League safety as they ended a run of four successive defeats with a comfortable win over 10-man Tottenham.

Spurs had Younes Kaboul sent off for a foul on Stewart Downing before the hosts took the lead when Andy Carroll's header went in off Harry Kane.

Downing extended the Hammers' lead with a low 20-yard free-kick.

West Ham 2-0 Tottenham: Sam Allardyce says Spurs had 'little to offer'

Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris kept the score down as the dominant Hammers eased the pressure on manager Sam Allardyce.

The West Ham fans have voiced their displeasure at Allardyce's style of play and their team's results, but Upton Park was joyful following a third win over Spurs this season.

Carroll's aerial prowess was a key element of his side's victory, while the visitors did not help themselves with some questionable defending.

And the defeat will not have boosted Tim Sherwood's hopes of keeping his job at White Hart Lane, though the club this week denied claims they had enquired about Ajax coach Frank de Boer's availability.

A top-four place was out of the visiting side's reach before kick-off, and they are still not assured of a Europa League spot with Manchester United able to overhaul them.

But they started promisingly as a well-worked counter-attack involving Kane, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Christian Eriksen ended with Emmanuel Adebayor's first-time shot being saved by Adrian.

However, the home side were causing problems of their own as they had a penalty appeal for a Michael Dawson handball turned down before a mis-hit Guy Demel shot looped onto the Spurs crossbar.

And the balance tipped firmly in West Ham's favour on 24 minutes, when the visitors were reduced to 10 men.

Downing was racing clean through on goal when he was tripped just outside the area by Kaboul, who was sent off by referee Phil Dowd.

From the resulting free-kick, Lloris pulled off a stunning save to palm Carroll's ferocious strike wide, conceding the corner from which the home side scored.

Carroll's header at the far post went in off the head of Kane, who was immediately replaced by central defender Vlad Chiriches.

If Sherwood was unhappy with the first of the hosts' goals, he will have been even more annoyed by the second.

West Ham 2-0 Tottenham: Tim Sherwood praises second half spirit

After midfielder Mark Noble was fouled on the edge of the area, Downing's free-kick went through the Spurs wall and into the bottom corner.

And only Lloris prevented Spurs from suffering a heavier defeat.

The France international kept out a Mohamed Diame overhead kick before thwarting Kevin Nolan at close range after the midfielder latched onto Carroll's flick-on.

Tottenham took until stoppage time to significantly trouble Adrian, who excellently tipped over a Danny Rose strike.

Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood:

"I think the referee got the red card decision right. Younes was doing his best to get back at the attacker and I'm not sure Michael Dawson got round enough to prevent the red card.

"It was a spirited performance from the boys in the second half. We had a few chances and if we had taken one of them it could have been an edgy finish.

"He (Lloris) is so consistent with his performances. No matter what is going on around him he seems to just worry about his game and he is top class."

Line-ups

West Ham

  • 13Adrián
  • 20Demel
  • 3McCartney
  • 14Taylor
  • 5Tomkins
  • 2Reid
  • 23Downing
  • 16Noble
  • 9CarrollSubstituted forColeat 84'minutes
  • 4NolanSubstituted forJarvisat 88'minutes
  • 21Diamé

Substitutes

  • 7Jarvis
  • 8Armero
  • 12Vaz Te
  • 19Collins
  • 22Jääskeläinen
  • 24Cole
  • 47Nocerino

Tottenham

  • 25Lloris
  • 16NaughtonBooked at 19mins
  • 3Rose
  • 8PaulinhoSubstituted forGuimarães Cordeiroat 65'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 20DawsonBooked at 43mins
  • 4KaboulBooked at 25mins
  • 7Lennon
  • 22G SigurdssonSubstituted forSoldadoat 66'minutesBooked at 71mins
  • 37KaneSubstituted forChirichesat 28'minutes
  • 10Adebayor
  • 23Eriksen

Substitutes

  • 6Chiriches
  • 9Soldado
  • 24Friedel
  • 30Guimarães Cordeiro
  • 35Fryers
  • 39Pritchard
  • 42Bentaleb
Referee:
Phil Dowd
Attendance:
34,977

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home20
Away12
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, West Ham United 2, Tottenham Hotspur 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, West Ham United 2, Tottenham Hotspur 0.

Foul by Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur).

Adrián (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Matthew Taylor.

Attempt blocked. Sandro (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Adrián.

Attempt saved. Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mohamed Diamé (West Ham United).

Attempt missed. Sandro (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, West Ham United. Matthew Jarvis replaces Kevin Nolan.

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Matthew Taylor.

Attempt blocked. Sandro (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Matthew Taylor.

Substitution

Substitution, West Ham United. Carlton Cole replaces Andy Carroll.

Booking

Sandro (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Sandro (Tottenham Hotspur).

Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Andy Carroll (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Stewart Downing with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Stewart Downing (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Andy Carroll (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Sandro (Tottenham Hotspur).

Mohamed Diamé (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.

Kyle Naughton (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mohamed Diamé (West Ham United).

Attempt missed. Aaron Lennon (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.

Attempt missed. Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.

Attempt missed. Andy Carroll (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Booking

Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur).

Guy Demel (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur).

Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Andy Carroll (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Stewart Downing with a cross following a corner.

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Vlad Chiriches.

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Michael Dawson.

Foul by Sandro (Tottenham Hotspur).

Andy Carroll (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City36255696375980
2Liverpool36255696465080
3Chelsea36246669264378
4Arsenal36227765412473
5Everton37209859392069
6Tottenham37206115251166
7Man Utd361861260411960
8Southampton371510125345855
9Newcastle37154184257-1549
10Stoke371211144351-847
11Crystal Palace36134192843-1543
12West Ham37117194049-940
13Swansea37109185153-239
14Aston Villa36108183954-1538
15Hull36107193748-1137
16West Brom35715134254-1236
17Sunderland3698193857-1935
18Norwich3688202860-3232
19Fulham3794243883-4531
20Cardiff3779213172-4130
