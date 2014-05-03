Dundee 2-1 Dumbarton

Match ends, Dundee 2, Dumbarton 1.
Dundee secured the Championship title and promotion to the top flight with a dramatic victory over Dumbarton.
With Hamilton hammering Morton 10-2, a late Sons equaliser would have sent Accies to the top instead.
Headers from Christian Nade and Peter MacDonald had signalled a championship party in the stands before the break.
But Scott Agnew's 69th-minute penalty gave the Sons a lifeline and Dundee needed a late Kyle Letheren save to win the title for Paul Hartley's side.
Nade had opened the scoring after 25 minutes when he headed in a free-kick from Kevin McBride.
MacDonald doubled the advantage with another header, this time from a cross by Gary Irvine.
Agnew ensured that nervy finish when he tucked away a 69th-minute penalty after Bryan Prunty was fouled by Willie Dyer.
However, Dundee held out to claim top spot by two points from Hamilton, who have to be content with a place in the play-offs.
Line-ups
Dundee
Formation 4-4-2
- 1LetherenBooked at 75mins
- 2Irvine
- 5Dyer
- 10Rae
- 18Gallagher
- 17Benedictus
- 23BoyleSubstituted forConroyat 74'minutes
- 8McBride
- 9MacDonaldSubstituted forBeattieat 88'minutes
- 27NadeSubstituted forRileyat 80'minutes
- 20McAlister
Substitutes
- 7Riley
- 11Conroy
- 24Twardzik
- 25Cummins
- 29Beattie
- 30Kerr
- 33Wighton
Dumbarton
Formation 4-4-2
- 19Ewings
- 2McGinn
- 16Linton
- 24Miller
- 6TurnerSubstituted forKirkpatrickat 65'minutes
- 4Graham
- 7Gilhaney
- 8Agnew
- 9MegginsonSubstituted forKaneat 46'minutes
- 17Nish
- 14FlemingSubstituted forPruntyat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Grindlay
- 5McLaughlin
- 11McDougall
- 12Prunty
- 15Kirkpatrick
- 21Kane
- 26Murray
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
- Attendance:
- 10,718
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee 2, Dumbarton 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Kyle Letheren.
Post update
Attempt saved. Christopher Kane (Dumbarton) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Craig Beattie replaces Peter MacDonald.
Post update
Nicholas Riley (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Mark Gilhaney (Dumbarton).
Post update
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Jamie Ewings.
Post update
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Jamie Ewings.
Post update
Attempt saved. Peter MacDonald (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Scott Linton.
Post update
Hand ball by Kevin McBride (Dundee).
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Nicholas Riley replaces Christian Nade because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Scott Agnew (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Paul McGinn (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Kyle Letheren (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Scott Agnew (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Ryan Conroy replaces Martin Boyle.
Post update
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Kyle Letheren.