Scottish Championship
DundeeDundee2DumbartonDumbarton1

Dundee 2-1 Dumbarton

Peter MacDonald celebrates for Dundee

Dundee secured the Championship title and promotion to the top flight with a dramatic victory over Dumbarton.

With Hamilton hammering Morton 10-2, a late Sons equaliser would have sent Accies to the top instead.

Headers from Christian Nade and Peter MacDonald had signalled a championship party in the stands before the break.

But Scott Agnew's 69th-minute penalty gave the Sons a lifeline and Dundee needed a late Kyle Letheren save to win the title for Paul Hartley's side.

Nade had opened the scoring after 25 minutes when he headed in a free-kick from Kevin McBride.

MacDonald doubled the advantage with another header, this time from a cross by Gary Irvine.

Agnew ensured that nervy finish when he tucked away a 69th-minute penalty after Bryan Prunty was fouled by Willie Dyer.

However, Dundee held out to claim top spot by two points from Hamilton, who have to be content with a place in the play-offs.

Line-ups

Dundee

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1LetherenBooked at 75mins
  • 2Irvine
  • 5Dyer
  • 10Rae
  • 18Gallagher
  • 17Benedictus
  • 23BoyleSubstituted forConroyat 74'minutes
  • 8McBride
  • 9MacDonaldSubstituted forBeattieat 88'minutes
  • 27NadeSubstituted forRileyat 80'minutes
  • 20McAlister

Substitutes

  • 7Riley
  • 11Conroy
  • 24Twardzik
  • 25Cummins
  • 29Beattie
  • 30Kerr
  • 33Wighton

Dumbarton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 19Ewings
  • 2McGinn
  • 16Linton
  • 24Miller
  • 6TurnerSubstituted forKirkpatrickat 65'minutes
  • 4Graham
  • 7Gilhaney
  • 8Agnew
  • 9MegginsonSubstituted forKaneat 46'minutes
  • 17Nish
  • 14FlemingSubstituted forPruntyat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Grindlay
  • 5McLaughlin
  • 11McDougall
  • 12Prunty
  • 15Kirkpatrick
  • 21Kane
  • 26Murray
Referee:
Bobby Madden
Attendance:
10,718

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home9
Away16
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundee 2, Dumbarton 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundee 2, Dumbarton 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Kyle Letheren.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Christopher Kane (Dumbarton) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee. Craig Beattie replaces Peter MacDonald.

  7. Post update

    Nicholas Riley (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Mark Gilhaney (Dumbarton).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Jamie Ewings.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Jamie Ewings.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Peter MacDonald (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Scott Linton.

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Kevin McBride (Dundee).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee. Nicholas Riley replaces Christian Nade because of an injury.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Agnew (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Paul McGinn (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  17. Booking

    Kyle Letheren (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Agnew (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee. Ryan Conroy replaces Martin Boyle.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Kyle Letheren.

