Crawley Town 1-1 Bristol City

Bristol City ended their season with an unbeaten run of six games after a draw at Crawley Town.

The home side went in front when City failed to clear a corner and striker Jamie Proctor beat Simon Moore from 12 yards with a deflected volley.

Loanee Simon Gillett equalised for the visitors on 62 minutes with a shot from the edge of the area.

Bristol City, who were bottom of the league in December, finish 12th after their revival under Steve Cotterill.

Crawley Town boss John Gregory told BBC Sussex:

Media playback is not supported on this device Post-match: Crawley manager Gregory

"I felt we attacked very well and used the ball very well going forward.

"We had chance after chance and it's incredibly frustrating for everybody, for the fans here today. There was nothing we could do about it, we just had to sit there and suffer.

"There have been games we have dominated and should have won, that's the story of the season."

Bristol City boss Steve Cotterill told BBC Radio Bristol:

Media playback is not supported on this device Steve Cotterill: Bristol City manager on Crawley draw

"I would have liked to have ended up 10th in the table, for sure I would have liked to have done that.

"But all-in-all I think when you look after my first week in the job, us being 24th in the table, to end up 12th is remarkable really.

"If we had been 12th and risen up as many places we would have won the league so that's all credit to the boys really, their sprit, how they've been.

"I thank them for all their effects that they have given me, since I've been in through the door, because they really have been first class."