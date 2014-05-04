Match ends, Arsenal 1, West Bromwich Albion 0.
Arsenal 1-0 West Bromwich Albion
Arsenal celebrated their guaranteed Champions League spot for next season with victory over West Brom as Olivier Giroud's first-half header gave them the three points at Emirates Stadium.
After Everton's defeat by Manchester City on Saturday made the Gunners' top-four spot secure, the France striker grabbed the only goal of the game, rising in front of marker Craig Dawson to convert Santi Cazorla's corner.
West Brom, who rarely threatened, are all but confirmed as safe following Norwich's draw at Chelsea.
Pepe Mel's men are three points clear of the Canaries, who have a vastly inferior goal difference and only have one more game left to play this season.
At Emirates Stadium, the visitors played like a side who seemed certain of safety, barely making Arsenal's defence sweat on a warm day in north London.
Arsenal were slightly more spritely. They were in relaxed mood after Saturday's result ensured manager Arsene Wenger has led his team to a top-four finish in every season since he joined in 1996.
Giroud's early opening goal provided one of the few rousing moments during a sedate match.
The France international has a brilliant knack of losing his marker when the ball is played from the wings, and on this occasion he beat Dawson to score his 22nd of the season.
Baggies keeper Ben Foster was given little chance with that effort and perhaps should not have been given any with a Cazorla shot moments later. But the England World Cup hopeful was on his toes to push away the Spaniard's effort as it headed for the bottom corner.
|How can they stay up?
|West Brom P36 Pts 36 GD -13
|Sunderland P36 Pts 35 GD -19
|Norwich P37 Pts 33 GD -32
|One point from their final two games against Sunderland and Stoke will mathematically secure safety.
|One win against West Brom or Swansea would guarantee safety. A point is likely to be enough thanks to their superior goal difference.
|Must beat Arsenal to stand any chance but also need Sunderland to lose both remaining games due to their goal difference.
Arsenal went close once more, after the break, when German Lukas Podolski mis-hit a half-volley from 10 yards that bounced off the post and into the arms of Foster.
The Baggies' best effort of the match came in the first half - a Graham Dorrans 25-yard shot that Wojciech Szczesny patted down.
The Gunners, who deserved their victory, finish their league campaign at Norwich before an FA Cup final against Hull, as they aim to end a run of nine years without a trophy.
For Mel's side, it is a trip to an in-form Sunderland in midweek before they end their season at home to Stoke.
Line-ups
Arsenal
- 1Szczesny
- 3Sagna
- 17MonrealBooked at 64minsSubstituted forVermaelenat 80'minutes
- 20Flamini
- 4Mertesacker
- 6Koscielny
- 19CazorlaSubstituted forRosickyat 70'minutes
- 8ArtetaSubstituted forKällströmat 63'minutes
- 12GiroudBooked at 90mins
- 11Özil
- 9Podolski
Substitutes
- 5Vermaelen
- 7Rosicky
- 21Fabianski
- 22Sanogo
- 24Abou Diaby
- 25Jenkinson
- 29Källström
West Brom
- 1Foster
- 25Dawson
- 11BruntBooked at 83mins
- 21MulumbuSubstituted forVydraat 85'minutes
- 14Lugano
- 3Olsson
- 18AmalfitanoSubstituted forAnichebeat 80'minutes
- 7Morrison
- 38Berahino
- 29Sessegnon
- 17DorransBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 5Yacob
- 10Sinclair
- 13Myhill
- 16Anichebe
- 20Vydra
- 23McAuley
- 40O'Neil
- Referee:
- Mike Jones
- Attendance:
- 60,021
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 1, West Bromwich Albion 0.
Booking
Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Graham Dorrans (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Per Mertesacker.
Attempt blocked. Victor Anichebe (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stéphane Sessegnon.
Attempt missed. Kim Källström (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bacary Sagna with a cross.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Diego Lugano.
Attempt missed. Jonas Olsson (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Graham Dorrans with a cross following a corner.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Bacary Sagna.
Attempt blocked. Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Graham Dorrans with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Matej Vydra replaces Youssuf Mulumbu.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Laurent Koscielny.
Attempt saved. Mesut Özil (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Booking
Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Mesut Özil (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Victor Anichebe replaces Morgan Amalfitano.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Thomas Vermaelen replaces Nacho Monreal.
Attempt blocked. Lukas Podolski (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tomas Rosicky with a cross.
Lukas Podolski (Arsenal) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt missed. Mesut Özil (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Olivier Giroud with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stéphane Sessegnon.
Attempt missed. Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Graham Dorrans with a cross following a corner.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Per Mertesacker.
Attempt blocked. Morgan Amalfitano (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Saido Berahino with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Tomas Rosicky replaces Santiago Cazorla.
Foul by Nacho Monreal (Arsenal).
Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Mesut Özil.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Per Mertesacker.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Laurent Koscielny.
Booking
Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nacho Monreal (Arsenal).
Stéphane Sessegnon (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Kim Källström replaces Mikel Arteta.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Jonas Olsson.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Chris Brunt.
Attempt blocked. Lukas Podolski (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nacho Monreal with a cross.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Nacho Monreal.