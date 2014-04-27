Rangers' Lee Wallace wins League One player of the Year

From the section

Rangers left back Lee Wallace has been named the Scottish League One player of the year by PFA Scotland.

The 26-year-old Scotland international was a key player as the Ibrox side stormed to the title.

Defender McKeown with his special merit award

Wallace, who won the Third Division award last season, received his trophy from Winter Olympic medallists Eve Muirhead and David Murdoch.

Stranraer's Frank McKeown was presented with a special merit award at the event in Glasgow on Sunday.

McKeown is a firefighter and was on duty when a police helicopter crashed into the Clutha pub in Glasgow in November.

The defender then turned out for his side in a Scottish Cup match against Clyde a few hours later, helping Stranraer claim a draw and then featuring in the replay win.

PFA Scotland awards

Premiership player of the year - Kris Commons (Celtic)

Championship player of the year - Kane Hemmings (Cowdenbeath)

League One player of the year - Lee Wallace (Rangers)

League Two player of the year - Rory McAllister (Peterhead)

Young player of the year - Andrew Robertson (Dundee United)

Manager of the year - Derek McInnes (Aberdeen)

Goal of the season - Jonny Hayes (for Aberdeen against Celtic, February 2014)

Special merit award - Frank McKeown (Stranraer)