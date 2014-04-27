Last updated on .From the section Peterhead

Peterhead striker Rory McAllister has won PFA Scotland's League Two player of the year award.

The 26-year-old has scored 31 goals this season, with the Blue Toon having already won Scotland's third tier.

Promotion to League One was secured when Peterhead clinched the title with victory over Clyde earlier this month.

Former Brechin City and Inverness Caledonian Thistle player McAllister was presented with his award by Scotland assistant coach Mark McGhee.

PFA Scotland awards

Premiership player of the year - Kris Commons (Celtic)

Championship player of the year - Kane Hemmings (Cowdenbeath)

League One player of the year - Lee Wallace (Rangers)

League Two player of the year - Rory McAllister (Peterhead)

Young player of the year - Andrew Robertson (Dundee United)

Manager of the year - Derek McInnes (Aberdeen)

Goal of the season - Jonny Hayes (for Aberdeen against Celtic, February 2014)

Special merit award - Frank McKeown (Stranraer)