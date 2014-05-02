Nile Ranger: Swindon Town striker leaves by mutual consent

Swindon Town have terminated the contract of striker Nile Ranger by mutual consent.

The former Newcastle United forward, 23, has been at the club since August.

He had been arrested on 13 April after a door and lift were damaged at flats in Swindon, but on Tuesday Ranger pleaded not guilty to criminal damage.

Ranger was invited to a disciplinary hearing by League One side Swindon on Thursday, before an agreement was made to terminate his contract.

Ranger's Swindon timeline August 16 - League One Swindon sign striker August 27 - Scores first goal for Swindon in their 2-0 League Cup win over QPR November 14 - Fails to report for training after being given a period of leave by the club November 30 - Returns to the side for the 3-1 win against Carlisle December 4 - Fails to turn up to a team meeting ahead of Town's FA Cup defeat by Macclesfield December 13 - Manager Mark Cooper tells Ranger he will not feature until he shows "respect" to the team December 26 - Plays 74 minutes of Swindon's 3-2 loss at Brentford December 27 - Mark Cooper says they may look to offload Ranger in January after he fails to train following the Boxing Day loss January 2014 - Due to meet with club about his future January 11 - Recalled to the team and scored in 2-1 win over Peterborough May 2 - Leaves Swindon by mutual consent

A statement from the club said: "Following on from Thursday's disciplinary meeting with Nile Ranger and his PFA representative, Swindon Town can confirm that both the club and Nile Ranger have mutually agreed to a termination of Nile's contract with immediate effect."

He had scored 10 goals in 28 appearances for Swindon.

Ranger, born in London, spent time in the youth set-ups at Crystal Palace and Southampton before joining Newcastle.

He made his senior debut in 2009-10 season and went on to play 62 games for the Magpies.

He left Newcastle by mutual consent in March 2013 and, after a spell without a club, joined Swindon as a free agent on a one-year deal with the option of a further year.

Ranger is set to finish as Town's top scorer this season but his stay was not without controversy off the field.

In November, he failed to report to training and manager Mark Cooper admitted he was unsure of the player's whereabouts.

Cooper then refused to play Ranger until he showed an improved attitude, and suggested he could be offloaded because of his disciplinary record.

However, Ranger returned to the squad at the turn of the year after apologising to his team-mates.

The striker suffered a serious hamstring tear in the game against Colchester on 14 February, which was to be his final appearance for the club.