Match ends, Cambridge United 2, FC Halifax Town 0.
Cambridge United 2-0 FC Halifax (agg 2-1)
Delano Sam-Yorke scored both goals as Cambridge United overturned a first-leg deficit to beat Halifax and reach the Conference Premier play-off final.
Sam-Yorke poked in on 11 minutes after Halifax, 1-0 up from the first leg, failed to clear and then raced away to slot his second just before the break.
Scott McManus went close to pulling one back from a tight angle.
Halifax keeper Matt Glennon made a great save from a Luke Berry header but Cambridge survived a late onslaught.
Richard Money's side have not been out of the Conference Premier's top two since the third game of the season.
They now head to Wembley to face Gateshead, who beat Grimsby Town 4-2 on aggregate, in the final on 18 May.
It will be the U's third Conference play-off final in six years, having lost in 2008 and 2009. But they have experienced Wembley glory already this season, having won the FA Trophy final in March.
Halifax, searching for a third promotion in four years, came into the game with the narrow one-goal advantage provided by Lee Gregory's penalty in the first leg.
But that was wiped out in 11 minutes when Halifax failed to deal with a long ball and Tom Elliott capitalised, finding Sam-Yorke, who finished from five yards out.
And the forward added his second when he beat Chris Smith to a bouncing ball and charged through the Halifax defence before sidefooting past Glennon.
McManus could have levelled when he met an Adam Smith cross at the back post, but despite seeing plenty of the ball, the Shaymen were making few clear-cut chances.
Cambridge, dangerous on the counter, had a Josh Coulson header ruled out for offside and Glennon somehow kept Berry's effort out, diving down to his right.
Halifax bombarded the home side's area as time wore on, Scott Spencer and Matt Pearson both coming close, but the U's defence was resilient enough during a tense six minutes of injury time to seal their place in the final.
Line-ups
Cambridge
- 25Smith
- 2Roberts
- 3Taylor
- 8Champion
- 6Miller
- 4Coulson
- 7DonaldsonBooked at 76mins
- 18BerrySubstituted forChambersat 80'minutes
- 19Sam-YorkeSubstituted forCunningtonat 72'minutes
- 10Elliott
- 11DunkBooked at 55minsSubstituted forHughesat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Cunnington
- 17Hughes
- 22Chadwick
- 23Chambers
- 39Barnes-Homer
Halifax
- 1Glennon
- 29Bolton
- 6LoweSubstituted forCrowtherat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 18MarshallSubstituted forSpencerat 61'minutes
- 15Roberts
- 23SmithSubstituted forAingeat 46'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 7Smith
- 20Maynard
- 11Gregory
- 5Pearson
- 3McManus
Substitutes
- 12Senior
- 16Worthington
- 22Ainge
- 28Crowther
- 40Spencer
- Referee:
- Darren Handley
- Attendance:
- 6,262
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cambridge United 2, FC Halifax Town 0.
Booking
Ryan Crowther (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ryan Crowther (FC Halifax Town).
Adam Cunnington (Cambridge United) wins a free kick.
Corner, FC Halifax Town.
Attempt blocked. Marc Roberts (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, FC Halifax Town.
Booking
Simon Ainge (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Simon Ainge (FC Halifax Town).
Tom Elliott (Cambridge United) wins a free kick.
Hand ball by Lois Maynard (FC Halifax Town).
Attempt missed. Ashley Chambers (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Ryan Crowther replaces Danny Lowe.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Ashley Chambers replaces Luke Berry.
Attempt missed. James Bolton (FC Halifax Town) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Tom Elliott (Cambridge United).
Danny Lowe (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt blocked. Scott McManus (FC Halifax Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, FC Halifax Town.
Booking
Ryan Donaldson (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Matthew Pearson (FC Halifax Town).
Tom Champion (Cambridge United) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Adam Cunnington replaces Delano Sam-Yorke.
Attempt missed. Matthew Pearson (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Liam Hughes replaces Harrison Dunk.
Foul by Luke Berry (Cambridge United).
Matthew Pearson (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Scott Spencer (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high.
Corner, FC Halifax Town.
Foul by Marc Roberts (FC Halifax Town).
Josh Coulson (Cambridge United) wins a free kick.
Corner, FC Halifax Town.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Scott Spencer replaces Paul Marshall.
Corner, FC Halifax Town.
Foul by Luke Berry (Cambridge United).
Paul Marshall (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Luke Berry (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is saved. Assisted by Ryan Donaldson.
Corner, Cambridge United.
Foul by Lois Maynard (FC Halifax Town).