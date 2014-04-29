Match ends, FC Bayern München 0, Real Madrid 4.
Bayern Munich 0-4 Real Madrid (agg 0-5)
-
- From the section Football
Real Madrid sailed into their first Champions League final since 2002 with an astonishingly one-sided away victory over holders Bayern Munich.
Sergio Ramos scored two headers from set-pieces before Cristiano Ronaldo rounded off a counter-attack to all but end the game as a contest.
Ronaldo added a late free-kick for his record 16th goal of the European campaign to seal a 5-0 aggregate win.
Real will face either Chelsea or Atletico Madrid in the final in Lisbon.
The defeat was a humiliation for Bayern, who last year thrashed Barcelona 7-0 on aggregate in the semi-finals before overcoming fellow Germans Borussia Dortmund to lift the trophy for the fifth time.
And the result will increase the pressure on manager Pep Guardiola amid the growing feeling that, despite winning the Bundesliga in record time, he has not delivered the progress his employers were expecting.
The future of the former Barca coach will be of little concern to Real, who now have the chance to add to their record haul of nine European Cups, 12 years after Zinedine Zidane's volley delivered their last triumph at Hampden Park.
With Zidane now watching from the Real bench as a member of Carlo Ancelotti's coaching staff, the Spaniards started the game with verve and purpose and were swiftly on the way to their first victory over Bayern in Munich at the 10th attempt.
Gareth Bale had already gone close with a long-range effort after Manuel Neuer's weak punch when a Luka Modric corner from the right located the unmarked Ramos, who powered a header past the Germany goalkeeper.
Shortly afterwards, Real doubled their lead via a near-identical goal as Angel Di Maria's free-kick was flicked on by Pepe, and Ramos was once again on hand to head in.
With Bayern's usually fervent fans stunned into silence, Real added a third on the break. Karim Benzema's hooked pass sent Bale racing clear and the Welshman squared for Ronaldo to slot in his 48th goal of the season and surpass the previous record of 14 goals in a European Cup season, held by Lionel Messi, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Jose Altafini.
The only low for Real in an otherwise perfect first period was Xabi Alonso's yellow card for a foul on Bastian Schweinsteiger, which will rule him out of the final on 24 May.
With Bayern needing a near-impossible five goals, the second half was predictably flat.
Arjen Robben curled wide from the edge of the area, Franck Ribery drew a rare save from Iker Casillas with a low drive and substitute Mario Gotze could not keep his shot below the bar after turning sharply in the box.
And Bayern suffered a final ignominy in the 89th minute when Ronaldo curled a 20-yard free-kick under a jumping wall to kick-start the Real celebrations.
The victory sets up a mouth-watering final either way, with Real poised to face former boss Jose Mourinho should Chelsea make it through, or city rivals Atletico.
That tie is delicately poised at 0-0 going into Wednesday's second leg at Stamford Bridge.
You can see a gallery of images from the Bayern Munich-Real Madrid game on the BBC Sport Facebook page.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 21Lahm
- 27Alaba
- 31Schweinsteiger
- 17Boateng
- 4Costa SantosBooked at 17mins
- 10Robben
- 39Kroos
- 9MandzukicSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 45'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forPizarroat 72'minutes
- 7RibérySubstituted forGötzeat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 5van Buyten
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 14Pizarro
- 19Götze
- 32Raeder
- 34Höjbjerg
Real Madrid
- 1Casillas
- 15Carvajal
- 5da Silva Coentrão
- 19Modric
- 3Pepe
- 4RamosSubstituted forVaraneat 75'minutes
- 11Bale
- 14AlonsoBooked at 38mins
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forIscoat 80'minutes
- 22Di MaríaSubstituted forCasemiroat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Varane
- 12Marcelo
- 16Casemiro
- 21Morata
- 23Isco
- 24Illarramendi
- 25López
- Referee:
- Pedro Proença
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 0, Real Madrid 4.
Attempt saved. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 0, Real Madrid 4. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Foul by Toni Kroos (FC Bayern München).
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Toni Kroos (FC Bayern München).
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bastian Schweinsteiger (FC Bayern München).
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Casemiro replaces Ángel Di María.
Foul by Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München).
Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Bastian Schweinsteiger (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raphael Varane (Real Madrid).
Attempt blocked. Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Philipp Lahm.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Attempt blocked. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Karim Benzema.
Foul by David Alaba (FC Bayern München).
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Alaba.
Attempt blocked. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Philipp Lahm.
Toni Kroos (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
Attempt missed. Mario Götze (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Arjen Robben.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Raphael Varane replaces Sergio Ramos.
Offside, Real Madrid. Sergio Ramos tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Claudio Pizarro replaces Thomas Müller.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Mario Götze replaces Franck Ribéry.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Luka Modric.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross.
Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).