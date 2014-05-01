West Ham boss Sam Allardyce determined to carry on

Media playback is not supported on this device Allardyce dismisses 'nonsense' criticism

West Ham United manager Sam Allardyce says he is determined to carry on at Upton Park despite unrest among fans.

The Hammers have lost their last four Premier League games and are not yet mathematically safe from relegation.

Some fans vented their displeasure at Allardyce during last Saturday's 1-0 defeat by West Brom.

"We're trying to progress the club, so I'm delivering what the owners want. We're close to being in the Premier League for a third season," he said.

The 59-year-old former Bolton, Newcastle and Blackburn boss took charge at Upton Park in June 2011 after the Hammers had been relegated from the Premier League under Avram Grant.

April showers - West Ham's month to forget 26 April: West Brom (a) L 0-1 19 April: Crystal Palace (h L 0-1 15 April: Arsenal (a) L 1-3 06 April: Liverpool (h) L 1-2

He led the Hammers to promotion via the Championship play-offs in his first season before securing a 10th place finish in the top-flight last season.

But after a four-match winning run in February, West Ham have faltered, losing seven of the last nine games.

They start the penultimate weekend of the Premier League season 14th in the table, five points above the relegation zone.

A win on Saturday at home to Tottenham, who they have beaten twice this season, will secure a third straight campaign in the top flight.

Despite the criticism from fans, Allardyce plans to carry on as manager until he is told otherwise by West Ham's owners David Sullivan and David Gold, or vice-chairman Karren Brady.

"I wouldn't see it any other way until they ring me and tell me otherwise," he said.

"Without results you get criticised. Hostility in terms of disapproval of what you're doing or not doing is part of the job."

Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood's position is also under scrutiny, with Ajax manager Frank de Boer linked with a move to White Hart Lane.

"Tim's proven that he can handle the job and he's proven that he's learned as he's gone on," added Allardyce.

"Tottenham have done very well under him and what they decide at the end of the day is up to the owners and board at Tottenham."