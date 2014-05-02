Adkins enjoys play-offs battle 'buzz'

Reading manager Nigel Adkins has praised the "passion and perseverance" of his players as they look to secure a place in the Championship play-offs.

Victory against already-promoted Burnley will see the Royals seal a place in the top-six.

"It is ours to grasp. There is a buzz around the place," 49-year-old Adkins told BBC South Today.

"The dream of getting back into the Premier League at the first attempt is still alive."

quote Everyone has got to come together in a positive manner for the players who cross that white line on Saturday, many of whom will not be fit Nigel Adkins

Reading are one point ahead of Brighton and three clear of Blackburn, who are the only teams that can pip them to the final play-off berth.

However, Blackburn have an inferior goal difference and would need Reading to lose and Brighton to do no better than draw - and win their game against Wigan, while overturning a goal difference of seven goals.

Adkins has praised his side for the way they have battled against a crippling injury list this season, as well as uncertainty off the pitch as the club looks for new owners.

"The injury list has been endless but we've kept grinding away with the passion and perseverance you need to stay in the race and we've done that," he said.

"We arrive at the 46th game still with an opportunity and still with it in our hands to get into the play-offs and that is the vehicle to get back into the Premier League."

Adkins called on the club's fans to play their part on Saturday by helping inspire the players to achieve the right result.

"We will have a full house at the Madejski and energy generated on the pitch around passion, enthusiasm, drive, grit and determination to generate back to the supporters so we are together as one," he added.

"We share this common goal, and that is Reading to be back in the Premier League, playing exciting football, and we have an opportunity on Saturday to do that.

"Everyone has got to come together in a positive manner for the players who cross that white line on Saturday, many of whom will not be fit. We are still in there fighting."