St Mirren 1-1 Heart of Midlothian

St Mirren and Hearts already knew their fate but the season did not end without incident in Paisley.

A lively draw was delivered through goals from the hosts' Conor Newton and Dale Carrick for the visitors.

With plenty of noise coming from an impressive travelling Hearts support, the mood never dipped into wistfulness.

A draw seemed fair, although the occasion was more about events off the field, with both managers out of contract in the coming weeks.

Eras were coming to an end, but nobody felt like indulging a sense of sorrow.

Hearts have long since come to terms with their demotion to the Championship, so their fans revelled in their fate. They sang about winning the Ramsdens Cup next season, about playing Cowdenbeath and, in particular, "bring on the Rangers".

Uncertainties still had to be be endured, though. Gary Locke, amongst other staff, will find out on Monday if Hearts' new owner Ann Budge wants him to continue working at the club. The supporters made their feelings clear, chanting Locke's name, but sentiment will not be the prevailing influence for Budge.

There are other reasons to persist with Locke, since the team has performed ably in recent weeks and would not have finished bottom of the league had it not been for the 15-point sanction imposed for Heart of Midlothian Football Club plc being in administration at the start of the season.

Displays were not persuasive throughout the campaign, though, even if Locke would reason that a squad full of young players will inevitably suffer inconsistencies. The same flaw undermined St Mirren's season, but Danny Lennon's team contains a core of experienced and influential players, so the focus has been more prominently on the manager's abilities.

Locke and Lennon face an uncertain future at their respective clubs

There has been speculation about his future since January, when it seemed for a spell that his departure was imminent. Lennon has continued to work diligently, and he has kept his dignity as the rumours grew more persistent again once St Mirren secured their top-flight status for another season.

He remains likely to depart following a board meeting on Monday, but he would do so with his team having finished in eighth place, the second time he has guided them to that position, and their highest in 25 years.

St Mirren were strong and forceful, relying on Jim Goodwin and Newton to anchor the midfield and Kenny McLean, Gregg Wylde and Gary Teale to provide some creativity.

Hearts could not always contain them, but the visitors ought to have been less slapdash.

Callum Paterson conceded possession from a throw-in, leading to McLean shooting from distance, Jamie Macdonald parrying the shot in Hearts' goal, then Newton turning in the rebound.

There was greater satisfaction elsewhere for the visiting fans. They were ecstatic when news came through about Kris Boyd scoring for Kilmarnock at Easter Road, and so leaving Hibernian in the relegation play-off position. The songs were cruelly pointed, but sympathy is seldom the reaction to a rival's misfortune.

The team provided more commonplace reasons to cheer after the interval, when Carrick converted the rebound from Jamie Walker's shot. The game was even, then, and there seemed little chance of altering that.

St Mirren's Josh Magennis and Paul McGowan both tried with headers from close range, but their attempts were in vain.

Paterson then drew a brilliant diving save from the Buddies goalkeeper Chris Dilo, but neither side could deliver a decisive final touch.