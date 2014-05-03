Last updated on .From the section Welsh

The New Saints completed the double in Wales with a stunning comeback win over Aberystwyth at the Racecourse Ground.

Aber were 2-0 up inside just 12 minutes thanks to Chris Venables' early volley and coolly-taken penalty.

They held the lead until the 72nd minute when Greg Draper scored from the spot before quickly following up with a close-range header to equalise.

Saints top scorer Mike Wilde completed the turnaround with an 84th-minute volley.

The comeback denied Aberystwyth their first Welsh Cup win since the 1899-1900 season.

The New Saints' director of football Craig Harrison told BBC Radio Wales:

"We put ourselves in a tough position half time.

"We didn't play well, Aberystwyth were the better team and started well so we just had to go out there and prove why we are the champions and why we've got so much faith in the squad and team.

"We had a great reaction and as bad as we were in the first half we were good in the second."

TEAMS

Aberystwyth Town: Lewis, Corbisiero, Hoy, Jones, Venables, Jones, Kellaway, Davies, Sherbon, Williams (Nalborski 82), Thomas.

Subs (not used): James, Shaw, R Davies, Butler.

Booked: Davies, Williams, Venables, Kellaway.

The New Saints: Harrison, A Edwards, Marriott, Baker, Jones (Mullan 46), K Edwards, Seargeant (Spender 68), Finley, Wilde, Williams (Draper 60), Fraughan.

Subs (not used): Fowler, Rawlinson.

Booked: Marriott, Harrison, Seargeant, Fraughan.

Attendance: 1,273.

Referee:Brian James.