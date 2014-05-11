Premier League predictions: Lawro v Fatboy Slim

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson has made a prediction for all 750 Premier League games this season against a variety of different guests.

His opponent for the final day of the Premier League was DJ Fatboy Slim, aka Brighton fan Norman Cook.

Fatboy Slim has compiled an album as an alternative soundtrack to the World Cup, called Bem Brazil, and is also heading out to the tournament next month.

"I am the unofficial DJ of the World Cup," he told BBC Sport. "For me it is great because I get to go to the games and get to play gigs around them. I am doing eight shows around five matches in the group stages."

By then, his beloved Seagulls could be a top-flight club but Fatboy Slim does not mind if they fall short in the Championship play-offs - they lost 2-1 at home to Derby in Thursday's semi-final first leg.

"I don't think we are ready for the Premier League," he added. "I would take a heroic failure in the play-off final at Wembley because I am a bit worried that, if we get promoted, we would get trounced every week.

Fatboy Slim performed at the Beira-Rio Stadium, one of Brazil's World Cup venues, last month

"As you will see from my predictions, being a Brighton fan I don't really follow the Premier League that much. I am aware who is top, and who is bottom - but I could tell you a lot more about the Championship."

Premier League predictions Result Lawro Fatboy Slim SUNDAY Cardiff v Chelsea 1-2 0-2 1-1 Fulham v Crystal Palace 2-2 1-1 2-0 Hull v Everton 0-2 2-1 0-1 Liverpool v Newcastle 2-1 3-0 3-0 Man City v West Ham 2-0 2-0 1-0 Norwich v Arsenal 0-2 1-1 0-0 Southampton v Man Utd 1-1 2-1 0-2 Sunderland v Swansea 1-3 2-1 3-0 Tottenham v Aston Villa 3-0 2-0 0-0 West Brom v Stoke 1-2 1-2 0-1

Last weekend, Lawro got six correct results from 10 Premier League games, with no perfect scores. His tally of six points saw him draw with Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil, who got four correct results, but with one perfect score, to also give him a total of six points.

Lawro also picked up six extra points after going for a 2-0 scoreline in each of the midweek Premier League fixtures (Man Utd v Hull, Man City v Aston Villa and Sunderland v West Brom). His guests also benefited from those re-arranged games, with Bastille drummer Woody moving up the leaderboard after going for a 4-0 City win and Tim Key picking up a point for his prediction that Sunderland would beat the Baggies 2-1.

Totals after week 37 Lawro 282 Guests 197

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

SUNDAY

Cardiff 1-2 Chelsea

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Fatboy Slim's prediction: 1-1

Fulham 2-2 Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Fatboy Slim's prediction: 2-0

Hull 0-2 Everton

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Fatboy Slim's prediction: 0-1

Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Fatboy Slim's prediction: 3-0

Manchester City 2-0 West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Fatboy Slim's prediction: 1-0

Norwich 0-2 Arsenal

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Fatboy Slim's prediction: 0-0

Southampton 1-1 Manchester United

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Fatboy Slim's prediction: 0-2

Sunderland 1-3 Swansea

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Fatboy Slim's prediction: 3-0

Tottenham 3-0 Aston Villa

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Fatboy Slim's prediction: 0-0

West Brom 1-2 Stoke

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Fatboy Slim's prediction: 0-1

Lawro v Guests P37 W23 D3 L11

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 12 George Groves, Nicky Wire 11 Zac Efron, Susanna Reid, Tim Key 10 Usain Bolt 9 Charlotte Green, Camp Bastion troops 7.62 Lawro (average after 37 weeks) 7 Danny John-Jules, Steve Wilson 6 Katy B, John Bishop, Kevin Clifton, Gaz Coombes, Greg James, Alistair McGowan, Joe Montana, Simon Neil, Alan Shearer, Woody 5 Geraint Thomas, Sam Tomkins, The National 4 David Baddiel, David Cameron, Guy Mowbray, Jason Sudeikis, Eliza Doolittle 3 Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone, Kaiser Chiefs 2 Sam Bailey, Cal Crutchlow, Ken Doherty, Gail Emms, Jim Kerr, David Schneider 1 Michael Palin, Vic Reeves 0 Josh Franceschi

Lawro's best score: 16 points (week 21 v Robert De Niro and Sylvester Stallone)

Lawro's worst score: 3 points (week 26 v Geraint Thomas)