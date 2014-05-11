Close menu
Premier League
CardiffCardiff City1ChelseaChelsea2

Cardiff City 1-2 Chelsea

Fernando Torres fires in for Chelsea against Cardiff

Second-half goals by Andre Schurrle and Fernando Torres helped Chelsea come back to win against relegated Cardiff.

The Bluebirds took the lead when Craig Bellamy's left-foot shot was deflected off Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta and wrong-footed keeper Mark Schwarzer.

Below-par Chelsea finally struck back in the 72nd minute when Schurrle fired a rebound high into the net after David Marshall's save from Azpilicueta.

Torres's 11th goal of the season from six yards completed the comeback.

The result meant Chelsea finished third, but without a trophy for the first time in three years, while their 82-point total is their worst under manager Jose Mourinho who complained this week that they lacked a striker with "killer instinct" and after making six changes, watched his side toil for much of the game.

Meanwhile, Cardiff's first season back in the top flight after 51 years ended with them rock bottom of the Premier League, and the 2013-14 campaign was summed up as they struggled to deal with the visitors' greater quality, in spite of Chelsea's lack of penetration.

The day began with Cardiff owner Vincent Tan telling BBC Sport he was prepared to reconsider his decision to change City's colours from blue to red - provided they get back into the Premier League.

The fans made their feeling known by singing "We'll always be blue" before kick-off and hurling blue balloons onto the pitch, though it was the team playing in blue who prevailed.

Chelsea, captained by Ashley Cole on what may be his last appearance for them, should have been a goal up inside five minutes as Torres latched on to a mistake by Steven Caulker but having rounded goalkeeper Marshall and negotiated a crowd of blue balloons, the Spaniard saw his goalbound shot cleared off the line by Caulker.

Mohamed Salah and Oscar also wasted good chances after Bellamy - also possibly playing his final game for his club - had put Cardiff ahead, after which Schwarzer was rarely tested.

Chelsea were brighter after the break, with Salah posing problems as Eden Hazard threatened to open up the Welsh club's defence.

The equaliser came when Marshall, Cardiff's player of the season, was beaten by substitute Schurrle, while Torres's short-range finish three minutes later ended Cardiff's resistance and condemned them to 20th place.

For both clubs, the rebuilding starts now, as Cardiff boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer contemplates his first experience of the Championship.

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho on his team's display:

"The performance was better than the result because the team played well from the first minute.

"The game was always in our hands and at half time the result is unbelievable because they didn't have a shot and they scored a goal.

"We were balanced to attack, playing good football and it was good because we played well, we won and not one of the boys goes to the World Cup with injuries, because we're always afraid of that."

Cardiff City boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "There's been loads of positives in many games, but today was another confirmation for me that when we stick together we're hard to beat and create problems.

"What we've struggled with sometimes this year is the quality to come back in games we've had to chase games and that's something we have to look at next year.

"It's very disappointing [to lose] because for the lads and the fans to come away with something today would have been a great boost for everyone."

Line-ups

Cardiff

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Marshall
  • 4Caulker
  • 6Turner
  • 42John
  • 35da Silva
  • 17Gunnarsson
  • 18Mutch
  • 39BellamySubstituted forHealeyat 76'minutes
  • 7WhittinghamBooked at 51mins
  • 29DaehliSubstituted forCowieat 67'minutes
  • 10CampbellSubstituted forJamesat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 15Wolff Eikrem
  • 19Cowie
  • 25McNaughton
  • 32Lewis
  • 34Berget
  • 37James
  • 46Healey

Chelsea

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Schwarzer
  • 33Kalas
  • 3Cole
  • 2Ivanovic
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 21MaticBooked at 88mins
  • 15SalahSubstituted forAkéat 79'minutes
  • 12MikelBooked at 33minsSubstituted forSchürrleat 66'minutes
  • 17E HazardSubstituted forSwiftat 89'minutes
  • 11Oscar
  • 9Torres

Substitutes

  • 4David Luiz
  • 14Schürrle
  • 19Ba
  • 24Cahill
  • 27Aké
  • 40Hilario
  • 49Swift
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
27,716

Match Stats

Home TeamCardiffAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home10
Away28
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cardiff City 1, Chelsea 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cardiff City 1, Chelsea 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oscar (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  4. Post update

    Fernando Torres (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Fabio (Cardiff City).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by David Marshall.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. André Schürrle (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fernando Torres.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Ashley Cole.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Cardiff City. Tom James replaces Fraizer Campbell.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. John Swift replaces Eden Hazard.

  11. Booking

    Nemanja Matic (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Nemanja Matic (Chelsea).

  13. Post update

    Jordon Mutch (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by André Schürrle with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Nathan Aké.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Cole (Chelsea).

  17. Post update

    Fraizer Campbell (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Oscar (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by André Schürrle.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. André Schürrle (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Fabio (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City382756102376586
2Liverpool382666101505184
3Chelsea38257671274482
4Arsenal38247768412779
5Everton38219861392272
6Tottenham38216115551469
7Man Utd381971264432164
8Southampton381511125446856
9Stoke381311144552-750
10Newcastle38154194359-1649
11Crystal Palace38136193348-1545
12Swansea38119185454042
13West Ham38117204051-1140
14Sunderland38108204160-1938
15Aston Villa38108203961-2238
16Hull38107213853-1537
17West Brom38715164359-1636
18Norwich3889212862-3433
19Fulham3895244085-4532
20Cardiff3879223274-4230
View full Premier League table

