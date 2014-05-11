Match ends, Manchester City 2, West Ham United 0.
Manchester City 2-0 West Ham United
Manchester City secured their second Premier League title in three seasons after goals from Samir Nasri and captain Vincent Kompany saw them stroll to victory over West Ham.
Manuel Pellegrini's side knew a point would confirm they had regained the crown - but goals either side of the interval from Nasri and Kompany ensured the formalities were completed with barely an anxious moment in front an ecstatic packed house at Etihad Stadium.
Liverpool's home defeat to Chelsea and the late collapse at Crystal Palace opened the door for City and they took advantage ruthlessly by winning their last five games.
And for 60-year-old Chilean Pellegrini, it marked a triumphant conclusion to his first season in charge after he was brought in to replace sacked Roberto Mancini and entrusted with returning the title to the club.
With 102 league goals and that two-point final margin, no-one can begrudge City a success that is richly merited, for all Liverpool's efforts this season.
As referee Martin Atkinson sounded the final whistle and confirmation of the title, City's fans rushed on to the pitch in their thousands and celebrated before retreating to allow captain Kompany to lift the trophy once more.
City's fans also paid tribute to their quiet manager who has guided them to the title, while also claiming the League Cup - a more than healthy return and justification of his appointment by the club's Abu Dhabi-based owners.
Pellegrini insisted City would not simply go in search of the draw that would ensure they finished ahead of Liverpool barring a miraculous turnaround on goal difference, and so it proved as they pressed forward from the kick-off.
West Ham, with growing speculation that manager Sam Allardyce was taking charge of his final game, showed a desperate lack of ambition and frustration threatened to be City's biggest enemy.
They played, however, with the maturity and control of champions and no hint of the nerves that plagued them when they were last in this position and needed Sergio Aguero's winner with virtually the final kick of the season to snatch the Premier League away from Manchester United two seasons ago.
And that nerve-shredding experience served them well here as they played a game of patience when confronted by West Ham's blanket defence and simply kept possession until they could make their quality count.
The time came six minutes before the interval when Nasri's low shot from 20 yards beat West Ham keeper Adrian to release any tension that may have been lingering.
And the job was done four minutes after half-time when, fittingly, captain Kompany turned in from close range after a corner had rebounded off the back of Edin Dzeko.
All that remained was for City to close out the win which, despite Liverpool's win against Newcastle United at Anfield, was done at a stroll as the Etihad celebrating the reclaiming of the Premier League title.
Line-ups
Man City
- 1Hart
- 26DemichelisBooked at 61mins
- 4Kompany
- 5Zabaleta
- 13Kolarov
- 14García Fernández
- 21SilvaSubstituted forMilnerat 76'minutes
- 8Nasri
- 42Y TouréSubstituted forNegredoat 86'minutes
- 16AgüeroBooked at 90mins
- 10DzekoSubstituted forFernandinhoat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Lescott
- 7Milner
- 9Negredo
- 22Clichy
- 25Fernandinho
- 30Pantilimon
- 35Jovetic
West Ham
- 13Adrián
- 3McCartney
- 17O'Brien
- 2Reid
- 5Tomkins
- 14Taylor
- 4NolanBooked at 32minsSubstituted forJarvisat 64'minutes
- 23Downing
- 16NobleBooked at 90mins
- 21DiaméSubstituted forColeat 81'minutes
- 9CarrollSubstituted forColeat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Jarvis
- 8Armero
- 12Vaz Te
- 19Collins
- 22Jääskeläinen
- 24Cole
- 26Cole
- Referee:
- Martin Atkinson
- Attendance:
- 47,300
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away0
- Corners
- Home12
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 2, West Ham United 0.
Álvaro Negredo (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew Taylor (West Ham United).
Offside, West Ham United. Adrián tries a through ball, but Joe Cole is caught offside.
Booking
Mark Noble (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sergio Agüero (Manchester City).
Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Fernandinho (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Samir Nasri with a cross following a set piece situation.
Samir Nasri (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joe Cole (West Ham United).
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Winston Reid.
Attempt blocked. Samir Nasri (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov.
Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro Negredo.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Álvaro Negredo replaces Yaya Touré.
Attempt blocked. James Milner (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Agüero.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Joe Cole replaces Mohamed Diamé.
Attempt blocked. Samir Nasri (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yaya Touré.
Attempt saved. Samir Nasri (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yaya Touré with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. James Milner replaces David Silva.
Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City).
Joey O'Brien (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Carlton Cole replaces Andy Carroll.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Fernandinho replaces Edin Dzeko.
Attempt saved. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pablo Zabaleta with a cross.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Mark Noble.
Attempt blocked. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Samir Nasri.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Winston Reid.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Matthew Jarvis replaces Kevin Nolan.
Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Zabaleta with a cross.
Booking
Martín Demichelis (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Martín Demichelis (Manchester City).
Stewart Downing (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stewart Downing (West Ham United).
Attempt missed. George McCartney (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stewart Downing with a cross following a corner.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joe Hart.
Foul by Vincent Kompany (Manchester City).