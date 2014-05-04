Milan 1-0 Internazionale

From the section

AC Milan maintained their hopes of European qualification with a narrow Derby della Madonnina win against Serie A rivals Inter Milan.

Netherlands midfielder Nigel De Jong clinched victory for Milan when he powered in a header from Mario Balotelli's free-kick.

Eighth-placed Milan are now just three points adrift of Inter, who are fifth.

Finishing sixth will seal a spot in next season's Europa League for seven-time European champions Milan.

Inspirational Seedorf AC Milan coach Clarence Seedorf was playing for the Rossoneri on the last occasion - in April 2011 - they beat Inter

Milan, who started the match in 10th position, are a point behind sixth-placed Torino with two matches remaining after their first win over Inter since April 2011.

Dutch coach Clarence Seedorf has catapulted Milan - struggling in the bottom half when he replaced Massimiliano Allegri in January - into European contention by leading them to a sixth win in their last seven league matches.

The hosts dominated the first half at the San Siro, with Brazil attacking midfielder Kaka striking the bar with a superb half-volley.

French defender Phillipe Mexes went close when he headed wide Kaka's 60th-minute corner, before De Jong opened the scoring just five minutes later.

The ex-Manchester City man found space in a packed penalty area to meet Balotelli's indirect free-kick from out wide with a bullet header.