Milan 1-0 Internazionale
- From the section European Football
AC Milan maintained their hopes of European qualification with a narrow Derby della Madonnina win against Serie A rivals Inter Milan.
Netherlands midfielder Nigel De Jong clinched victory for Milan when he powered in a header from Mario Balotelli's free-kick.
Eighth-placed Milan are now just three points adrift of Inter, who are fifth.
Finishing sixth will seal a spot in next season's Europa League for seven-time European champions Milan.
Milan, who started the match in 10th position, are a point behind sixth-placed Torino with two matches remaining after their first win over Inter since April 2011.
Dutch coach Clarence Seedorf has catapulted Milan - struggling in the bottom half when he replaced Massimiliano Allegri in January - into European contention by leading them to a sixth win in their last seven league matches.
The hosts dominated the first half at the San Siro, with Brazil attacking midfielder Kaka striking the bar with a superb half-volley.
French defender Phillipe Mexes went close when he headed wide Kaka's 60th-minute corner, before De Jong opened the scoring just five minutes later.
The ex-Manchester City man found space in a packed penalty area to meet Balotelli's indirect free-kick from out wide with a bullet header.
Line-ups
AC Milan
- 32AbbiatiBooked at 90mins
- 2De Sciglio
- 21ConstantSubstituted forAbateat 86'minutes
- 34de JongBooked at 89mins
- 13Rami
- 5MexesBooked at 16mins
- 16PoliSubstituted forMuntariat 72'minutes
- 23Taarabt
- 22Dos Santos LeiteSubstituted forPazziniat 76'minutes
- 45Balotelli
- 18Montolivo
Substitutes
- 1Amelia
- 4Muntari
- 7de Souza
- 10Honda
- 11Pazzini
- 15Essien
- 17Zapata
- 20Abate
- 25Bonera
- 28Emanuelson
- 59Vasconcellos Ferreira
- 92El Shaarawy
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 2Cicero MoreiraSubstituted forÁlvarezat 78'minutes
- 55Nagatomo
- 35Da Fonseca
- 25SamuelBooked at 75mins
- 23RanocchiaBooked at 80mins
- 88de Carvalho Andrade Lima
- 10Kovacic
- 8Palacio
- 9IcardiSubstituted forMilitoat 82'minutes
- 19CambiassoBooked at 39minsSubstituted forGuarínat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Zanetti
- 6Andreolli
- 11Álvarez
- 12Castellazzi
- 13Guarín
- 14Campagnaro
- 17Kuzmanovic
- 20Botta
- 21Taïder
- 22Milito
- 30Carrizo
- 33D'Ambrosio
- Referee:
- Mauro Bergonzi
- Attendance:
- 73,855
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Milan 1, Inter Milan 0.
Giampaolo Pazzini (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Walter Samuel (Inter Milan).
Booking
Christian Abbiati (Milan) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Diego Milito (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Hernanes with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Giampaolo Pazzini (Milan).
Ricardo Álvarez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Nigel de Jong (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nigel de Jong (Milan).
Fredy Guarín (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Ignazio Abate replaces Kevin Constant.
Attempt missed. Ricardo Álvarez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rolando.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Diego Milito replaces Mauro Icardi.
Attempt saved. Mario Balotelli (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan).
Mario Balotelli (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Walter Samuel (Inter Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Ricardo Álvarez replaces Jonathan.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Milan).
Offside, Milan. Mario Balotelli tries a through ball, but Giampaolo Pazzini is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Mario Balotelli (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sulley Ali Muntari.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Giampaolo Pazzini replaces Kaká.
Booking
Walter Samuel (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sulley Ali Muntari (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Walter Samuel (Inter Milan).
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Adil Rami.
Attempt blocked. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Sulley Ali Muntari replaces Andrea Poli.
Attempt blocked. Kaká (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Fredy Guarín replaces Esteban Cambiasso.
Attempt blocked. Hernanes (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Esteban Cambiasso.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Nigel de Jong.
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Palacio (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hernanes with a through ball.
Foul by Kaká (Milan).
Yuto Nagatomo (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Milan 1, Inter Milan 0. Nigel de Jong (Milan) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mario Balotelli with a cross following a set piece situation.
Adel Taarabt (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.