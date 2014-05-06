Close menu

Liverpool tears flow as Reds pay price for defensive frailties

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section Liverpoolcomments990

Luis Suarez and Kolo Toure

A tearful Luis Suarez was led away from the scene of the accident with his face hidden inside his white Liverpool shirt, first by captain Steven Gerrard waving away an intrusive television camera, then by unused substitute Kolo Toure.

Gerrard had been on his haunches, as had several of Liverpool's players, while others sat in utter misery on the Selhurst Park turf before manager Brendan Rodgers emerged into the media suite and spoke of his squad being "devastated".

Never has going top of the Premier League with one game to play been greeted by such an outpouring of grief, despair and disappointment - but this was a thunderous night in south London that turned all logic on its head.

Brendan Rodgers concedes title to Man City

This time the Premier League table did lie, for now at least. Liverpool were top by one point from Manchester City, but the overwhelming belief coming out of their camp was that this was the night their flamboyant attempt to win their first crown in 24 years went west. The body language spoke word-perfect desolation.

With 11 minutes left on the clock, Liverpool deservedly led 3-0 against a timid Crystal Palace, who had little other than professional pride to play for with survival secured.

Three goals ahead, looking at a three-point lead at the top of the table while cutting nicely into Manchester City's superior goal difference with obvious power to add.

What could possibly go wrong? Answer - pretty much everything.

In those 11 minutes Liverpool went from calm control to blind panic. Damien Delaney's deflected shot rattled a few nerves before they simply crumbled in the most alarming fashion, allowing substitute Dwight Gayle to score the two goals that gave Palace a point and City an almighty shove towards the title.

Liverpool have been on the right end of coming back from 3-0 down, as the world knows well. This was the painful reverse in a game that was swiftly christened "Crystanbul."

Liverpool's superb progress under Rodgers this season has long been accompanied by the suspicion that the beauty of their attacking play was disguising a defence that could crack under pressure. The point was proved painfully, spectacularly, at Selhurst Park.

Take a look at the 6-3 win at Cardiff City, the 4-3 win at home to Swansea City, the 5-3 win at Stoke City. The signs were there that one day Liverpool's brilliant attacking play would not bail out a fragile defence. This was that day.

Many factors were at work as the sub-plots of the title race unfold. As Liverpool surged into that three-goal lead just after half-time, there was the sense on and off the pitch that they had been presented with a golden opportunity to make up significant goal difference ground on City.

As the Liverpool fans chanted "attack, attack, attack", their players got carried away. Once Delaney made it 3-1 it was time to go into lockdown, take the three points and exert the pressure on title-rivals Manchester City when they play Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Instead, Liverpool were strung out all over Selhurst Park. The weaknesses in defence were ruthlessly exposed by the pace and energy of a Palace side revitalised under manager Tony Pulis.

Rodgers spoke of "game management" and there was the sound of a nail being hit firmly on the head. Liverpool simply could not switch from a team chasing goals at 3-0 to a team needing to close the back door at 3-1. This Liverpool team does not appear to have a reverse gear.

No-one was taking control in Liverpool's defence. It was coming apart at the seams after 79 minutes of domination and Palace, roared on by an atmosphere as intoxicating as any in the Premier League, seized their chance.

Rodgers also emphasised the need to think clearly under pressure. This was conspicuous by its absence in a crazy concluding phase that included chances for both sides even after Gayle made it 3-3.

Liverpool 'had to change mindset'

Liverpool have scored 99 Premier League goals and conceded 49. While one part of that equation is that of a title-winning team, the other is clearly not. If City do win the title then it does not take a coach of Rodgers's undoubted acumen to spot where Liverpool's fault line lies. Teams defending as badly as Liverpool rarely end up as champions.

For all the talk of Southampton's Adam Lallana, who would undoubtedly be a fine addition to Liverpool's attacking riches, it is in defence where the real work needs to be done.

Rodgers effectively conceded the title to City after the game - but surely this is more a psychological ploy that a serious acceptance that Liverpool's chance has gone?

Monday's game told us many things and one of them is that this Premier League season is as unpredictable as it has ever been. Would it be such a shock if City slipped against Villa or West Ham United given recent results around the top and bottom of the table?

Liverpool will hope this is the case and they can still end the season in glory against Newcastle United at Anfield on Sunday.

One look at the heartbroken figure of Suarez and his Liverpool team-mates scattered around Selhurst Park at the final whistle said otherwise.

It is a sign of Liverpool's wonderful development under Rodgers that they should feel such disappointment at the prospect of losing the title on the season's final day - but there was little consolation around Selhurst Park on Monday.

Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

990 comments

  • Comment posted by jmemour, at 10:04 6 May 2014

    "Well done Palace" anyone..?

  • Comment posted by daniel webb, at 08:52 6 May 2014

    The equaliser was poor defending for my sunday team. There were two strikers in centre of the box on the edge and one CB. How does that happen??

    I'm a Liverpool fan. Whilst absolutely gutted, over a 38 game season you get what you deserve. So if City win it well played to them.

    We desperately need both quality and depth for next season. Been lucky with injuuries this year

  • Comment posted by SPL, at 08:42 6 May 2014

    hang on a minute, wasn't BR the greatest manager of all time 2 weeks ago?

  • Comment posted by David Luiz - A Returning Hero, at 09:26 6 May 2014

    Schoolboy defending really & as BR admitted, dreadful game management. As soon as the 1st went in the bus should have been waved up the tunnel

    Big congrats to Pulis & Palace though, safe & with nothing to play for they kept the integrity of the competition alive by having a real go

  • Comment posted by U2371254, at 09:26 6 May 2014

    Got fed up with Rodgers banging on about "playing the right way" as if defending is somehow beneath him. Arrogant and if they do go on to lose the title he'll have been taught a lesson.

  • Comment posted by Disenchanted, at 08:18 6 May 2014

    lets face it if you let slip a 3.0 lead in the last 10 minutes of a game you need to win to be in with a chance of being championship then you deserve nothing which is exactly what Liverpool will get... still it made great viewing for the neutrals..

  • Comment posted by The_Oncoming_Storm, at 09:09 6 May 2014

    This is why fans shouldn't start celebrating winning the title and getting commemorative T-Shirts made with 4 games still to go.

    So it looks like Luke Chadwick, Richard Wright and Stuart Ripley will always have more league titles than Steven Gerrard!

  • Comment posted by Mark, at 08:57 6 May 2014

    Where were the Liverpool fans when their team needed them?

    Its not just the players that collapsed the fans did too.

    At 3-0 the Palce fans were still making the noise, still getting behind their team, nothing to play for but Pride, but then theres plenty of that at 1 PL club!

    3-3 you could hear a pin drop in the away-end, actually maybe not, the Palce fans took it into top gear!

  • Comment posted by You Want Some, at 12:06 6 May 2014

    It's funny that all the pundits and LFC fans were wanting LFC to win the league because "Stevie G deserves it", and it's his error that will ultimately cost them the league.

    You get what you deserve!

  • Comment posted by saranta, at 08:59 6 May 2014

    Thank goodness they've lost the title, from a neutral. I didn't buy their argument of playing the right way... There is no such thing, first of all, and even if there was, it wouldn't include conceeding 3 goals in 10 minutes.

    Very naive by the coach, but he won't be criticised to the extent that he should as he's the media's darling.

  • Comment posted by U14747216, at 09:50 6 May 2014

    All told a few weeks ago that Liverpool had won the title, at the weekend that Citeh would crack, that they were doing it for Stevie G, blah, blah, blah...

    PMSL

    Note to Sky: viewers need subtitles for Jamie Carragher:)

  • Comment posted by U14525359, at 09:50 6 May 2014

    Congratulations to Crystal Palace, What Great Character!
    Never gave up and kept their heads while taking their more limited opportunities.
    So many wonderful clubs in the Premier League.

  • Comment posted by WunderfulBBC, at 08:50 6 May 2014

    I admire what Rodgers has achieved at L'Pool, but let's be real, here - w/o Suarez they would be mid-table.

    Sturridge is painfully one-footed, and has only had a great season due to Suarez, while their defence has leaked goals against everyone.

    If Suarez leaves, Rodgers will have to replace him and Sturridge with 2 very good players, as well as several defenders.

    Great night for Palace, but...

  • Comment posted by Peter Edwards, at 09:59 6 May 2014

    Teams with an open, attacking style are lauded as 'principled'; others which close down games and look to win them by a tight margin are labelled 'cynical'. Was it Joe Mercer who said that football was a simple game made complicated by idiots?; people confusing ethics with aesthetics forget the basic principle: the aim of the game is to score one more goal than your opponents.

  • Comment posted by countryboy, at 09:45 6 May 2014

    hahaha couldn't have happened to a nicer set of fans

  • Comment posted by Global Yawning, at 09:19 6 May 2014

    As a United fan, this season has been painful at best; our worst in PL history by some margin. But the thought of Stevie Me coming so close, yet so far from his (probably) last chance at a title medal, certainly goes some way to easing the pain.

    YAWN.

  • Comment posted by JRM63, at 09:12 6 May 2014

    Bad slip up from Liverpool. Really wanted to see them do it after soo long. Next seasons league should now have 5 teams battling it out.Can't feel in the slightest bit sorry for Suarez though. He'll maybe appreciate how the whole Ghana team felt after he cheated them out of the World cup a few years back then had the audacity to celebrate when they missed the penalty. Despicable man.

  • Comment posted by Sirrantsalot, at 10:47 6 May 2014

    Incredible atmosphere at Selhurst last night. At 3-0 the Fortress Selhurst banners looked like a bad joke, but this is why we're staying up and Fulham, Norwich and Cardiff are going down.

    On MOTD Johnson seemed to be getting a lot of blame as he was knackered. If that was the case why wasn't he subbed Mr Rodgers?

  • Comment posted by jayo, at 10:12 6 May 2014

    Suarez should have been booked for simulation at the end. He was clearly on the phone to his agent in Madrid under his shirt.
    Poor man, I'm sure he felt cheated. Well there's a refreshing change!!!
    I think there may still be a twist to this title race though. Remember QPR at City two years ago? West Ham are a far better team and very good defensively under Big Sam. Not over yet sadly.

  • Comment posted by U11824256, at 10:05 6 May 2014

    @jp

    Palace had momentum? really, they were 3-0 down with 12 minutes to go - its a huge choke, plain and simple.

    This capitulation can only be good for English football, the media love in has been horrific now hopefully that will end and normal service will be resumed

Top Stories