Lincoln City have signed Southport midfielder Karl Ledsham on a one-year deal.

The 26-year-old, who joined the Sandgrounders from Skelmersdale United in November 2010, scored 24 goals in 140 league appearances.

"So happy to finally get everything sorted at Lincoln City," he said on Twitter. "New start. Really do think we will do great next season."

Gary Simpson led the Imps to 14th in the Conference Premier this season.