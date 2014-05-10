French Ligue 1
LilleLille1PSGParis Saint Germain3

Lille 1-3 Paris St-Germain

French champions Paris St-Germain set a new Ligue 1 points record after easing to victory at 10-man Lille, their 26th top-flight win of the season.

Defender Marquinhos opened the scoring soon after the hosts had Marvin Martin sent off for a foul on Yohan Cabaye.

Midfielder Lucas Moura doubled the lead before substitute Blaise Matuidi made it 3-0 at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Jonathan Delaplace scored a consolation, but PSG moved to 86 points with one game to play.

Laurent Blanc's side already have three more points than they managed last season when they won the league with an 11-point cushion.

They finish the league season at home to 14th-placed Montpellier on 17 May.

Line-ups

Lille

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Enyeama
  • 18Beria
  • 23SouaréSubstituted forOrigiat 71'minutes
  • 24MavubaBooked at 90mins
  • 14Kjaer
  • 25Basa
  • 4BalmontSubstituted forSidibeat 83'minutes
  • 10MartinBooked at 37mins
  • 8Kalou
  • 26RouxSubstituted forDelaplaceat 45'minutes
  • 5Gueye

Substitutes

  • 6Delaplace
  • 11Mendes da Graça
  • 12Meité
  • 15Sidibe
  • 16Elana
  • 22Rozehnal
  • 27Origi

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 30Sirigu
  • 5MarquinhosBooked at 61mins
  • 21DigneBooked at 58mins
  • 24Verratti
  • 13da Dias Costa
  • 6Camara
  • 4CabayeSubstituted forLavezziat 42'minutes
  • 25RabiotBooked at 4minsSubstituted forMatuidiat 71'minutes
  • 10IbrahimovicBooked at 90mins
  • 29Lucas Moura
  • 27PastoreSubstituted forOngendaat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Douchez
  • 7Menez
  • 8Motta
  • 14Matuidi
  • 17Cabelino Andrade
  • 22Lavezzi
  • 35Ongenda
Referee:
Ruddy Buquet

Match Stats

Home TeamLilleAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home20
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home11
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Lille 1, Paris Saint Germain 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Lille 1, Paris Saint Germain 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Djibril Sidibe (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Divock Origi.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Simon Kjaer (Lille) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Idrissa Gueye (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Lille. Conceded by Salvatore Sirigu.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Lille. Conceded by Zoumana Camara.

  8. Booking

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Booking

    Rio Mavuba (Lille) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Lille 1, Paris Saint Germain 3. Jonathan Delaplace (Lille) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Salomon Kalou.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Digne (Paris Saint Germain).

  12. Post update

    Djibril Sidibe (Lille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Simon Kjaer (Lille) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Franck Beria with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Lille. Conceded by Blaise Matuidi.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint Germain).

  16. Post update

    Jonathan Delaplace (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Lille. Djibril Sidibe replaces Florent Balmont.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Lille 0, Paris Saint Germain 3. Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Moura with a through ball.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jonathan Delaplace (Lille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Salomon Kalou with a through ball.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Alex (Paris Saint Germain).

