Lille 1-3 Paris St-Germain

French champions Paris St-Germain set a new Ligue 1 points record after easing to victory at 10-man Lille, their 26th top-flight win of the season.

Defender Marquinhos opened the scoring soon after the hosts had Marvin Martin sent off for a foul on Yohan Cabaye.

Midfielder Lucas Moura doubled the lead before substitute Blaise Matuidi made it 3-0 at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Jonathan Delaplace scored a consolation, but PSG moved to 86 points with one game to play.

Laurent Blanc's side already have three more points than they managed last season when they won the league with an 11-point cushion.

They finish the league season at home to 14th-placed Montpellier on 17 May.