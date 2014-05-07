Close menu

EA Sports Cup: Derry City face Dundalk in quarter-finals

Last updated on .From the section Football

Dundalk's Richie Towell challenges Derry forward Mark Stewart

Derry City will take on league leaders Dundalk at the Brandywell in the EA Sports Cup quarter-finals.

The game will be played on 26/27 May with former Candystripes boss Stephen Kenny now in charge of Dundalk.

City progressed to the last-eight stage thanks to a Rory Patterson goal in Monday's 1-0 win at Sligo Rovers.

In the other quarter-finals Wexford Youths welcome Galway, Bohemians travel to Longford and Shamrock Rovers are home against Cork City.

Dundalk secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Derry at Oriel Park when the two sides met in a Premier Division encounter last month.

Brian Gartland, Richard Towell and David McMillan bagged second-half goals for the Lilywhites.

