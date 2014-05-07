Wales: Hull City defender James Chester pledges future to Wales
Hull City defender James Chester has pledged his international future to Wales, BBC Wales understands.
The 25-year-old, born in Warrington, has a Welsh mother who was born in Rhyl.
He has made himself available for the Wales squad for the match against the Netherlands on 4 June, if fit.
Chester, a regular for Steve Bruce's side this season, is currently a doubt for the FA Cup Final because of a hamstring injury.
He joined the Tigers in 2011 from Manchester United.
Chester came through the youth academy at Old Trafford and made one first team appearance for the Red Devils - the 4-2 Carling Cup semi-final win over Derby County in 2009.