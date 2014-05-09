Mauricio Pochettino: Southampton manager coy on future

Media playback is not supported on this device Pochettino wants answers from Saints board

Southampton manager Mauricio Pochettino says he will seek answers from the new board over the direction of the club before committing his future.

Argentine Pochettino has one year left on his contract at St Mary's and has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

The 42-year-old is set to discuss his future at the end of the season.

"It's up to the board to discuss with me the new project that will be in place for next season," Pochettino told BBC South Today.

"It's not up to me to decide when those talks will happen."

Southampton are coming to the end of a five-year project put in place by former executive chairman Nicola Cortese when the club came out of administration.

Pochettino must now decide whether or not to lead the club into the next phase of its development, along with new chairman Ralph Krueger and chief executive Gareth Rogers.

"This Sunday when the season ends against Manchester United a project of five years will have come to an end," he said.

"The club overall needs to explain to me what this new project is going to consist of and how it is going to start next season."

When pressed on rumours linking him with a move elsewhere, the former Espanyol manager did little to ease fans' fears.

"I am not the person to be talking about that," he said. "There is an owner of the club, there is a chairman of the club and I am just a football manager.

"There is nothing to decide. I have one more year on my contract and I have not spoken about it. I don't really get it because it hasn't come from me, it's come from outside that these rumours are propagated.

"I think that will be spoken about in the future - I don't think it will be wise for us to get ahead of ourselves. Right now, we need to focus on the amazing season we have had and the supporters need to congratulate the players for the amazing season they have had."

He added: "I don't think you can live in fear of the future. I think that what is important right now is to enjoy this moment. To enjoy the present and this amazing season we have had.

"I think Sunday is a very good chance to create an amazing atmosphere and in the future, things will be spoken about."