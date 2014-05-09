Derby County striker Chris Martin tells BBC East Midlands Today that beating Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 in the first-leg of their Championship play-off semi-final despite a below par performance is a good omen.

Martin equalised from the penalty spot after Jesse Lingard put the hosts ahead on 18 minutes.

And the Rams earned a one-goal advantage to take into the second leg at home on Sunday after a Martin strike hit the crossbar and bounced in off the back of Brighton goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak.