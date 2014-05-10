Saturday's Scottish Gossip

Last updated on .From the section Football

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hibernian manager Terry Butcher says there is a "siege mentality" about the players ahead of the crunch match against Kilmarnock at the bottom end of the Scottish Premiership. Butcher says the "finality of the game", which Hibs must win to avoid entering the relegation playoffs, is "like a boxing match - gladiatorial combat". (Various)

The Leith club have refused BT Sport permission to screen the game against Killie live, saying they have already met their contractual obligations and look forward to a big crowd backing the team. (Various)

Kris Boyd, who has scored 21 goals for Kilmarnock this season, insists the Ayrshiremen are not a one-man team. (Various)

Ross County's Slovak midfielder Filip Kiss wants to end his time in Dingwall on a high with a win over Partick Thistle before he returns to Cardiff City after his loan spell. (Daily Record)

Blackpool chairman Karl Oyston takes a swipe at Dundee United for going public over their approach for manager Jackie McNamara. (Daily Mail)

Malky Mackay has agreed a £2m peace deal with Cardiff owner Vincent Tan after his sacking in December. (Daily Mail)

Motherwell defender Zaine Francis-Angol says the standard in the Scottish Premiership and the ability to play European football has helped him win his friends over after they doubted the wisdom of his move to join the Steelmen. (The Sun)

With Ann Budge set to take control of Hearts on Monday, one of her first tasks will be to clarify the position of manager Gary Locke, assistant Billy Brown and some first-team players. (The Scotsman)

Rangers chief executive Graham Wallace, in a Twitter Q&A, has told fans that the club want to honour the late Sandy Jardine with a lasting tribute. (Daily Express)

OTHER GOSSIP

Edinburgh centre Matt Scott says the players have been warned to expect a horrible pre-season by coach Alan Solomons. (The Scotsman)