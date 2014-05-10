Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

League One club Gillingham have handed one-year professional deals to 19-year-olds Josh Hare, Devante McKain and Aaron Millbank.

Defender McKain made his debut on the last day of the 2012-13 campaign and made one appearance this season.

Centre-back Hare is still awaiting his senior debut but featured three times on the bench in 2013-14.

Striker Millbank made his debut as a substitute in the last game of the season against Shrewsbury.