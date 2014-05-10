Last updated on .From the section Football

Bangor City will face Rhyl in the Welsh Premier League play-off final for a place in the Europa League next season.

Chris Jones' second half goal was enough to see Bangor win 1-0 against Newtown, who had Max Penk sent-off.

Rhyl thrashed Carmarthen Town 6-1 in a game played at Port Talbot because of problems with the Richmond Park pitch.

Dave Forbes and Steve Lewis scored two goals apiece for Greg Strong's side, who returned to the Welsh Premier at the start of the season.

Lewis' brace included a penalty with Paul McManus also scoring from the spot and Mark Cadwallader netting for the Lilywhites.

Kyle Bassett had levelled for Carmarthen in first half stoppage time but they were reduced to ten men early in the second half after Carl Evans was dismissed.

Five unanswered second half goals saw Rhyl secure their place in the final, which will be played at Bangor on Saturday, 17 May.