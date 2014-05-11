BBC Sport - Fulham 2-2 Crystal Palace: Magath 'proud' of youngsters
Magath 'proud' of Fulham youngsters
- From the section Football
Manager Felix Magath is "proud" of the youngsters who helped relegated Fulham to a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage.
Chris David's fine strike earned a point on his league debut and Cauley Woodrow also netted his first Premier League goal.
Dwight Gayle scored twice for the visitors and the point means Fulham finish the season in 19th with just 32 points.