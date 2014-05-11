AC Milan: Bananas thrown at players by Atalanta fans

Last updated on .From the section European Football

AC Milan defender Kevin Constant picks up banana

AC Milan players had bananas thrown at them during a 2-1 defeat at Atalanta.

Guinea international Kevin Constant and Netherlands midfielder Nigel de Jong picked up two bananas thrown onto the pitch, while Milan players appeared to sarcastically applaud the home support.

Fans were warned the game would be suspended if there was a repeat.

"Whoever threw the banana on the pitch deserves to have a coconut thrown back at them," Atalanta boss Stefano Colantuono told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"They've ruined what was a great afternoon."

Philippe Mexes and Nigel de Jong of AC Milan
Philippe Mexes and Nigel de Jong, holding a banana, sarcastically applaud the Atalanta fans

Milan boss Clarence Seedorf said: "I hope they find the culprit and do what they have to do."

Constant was on the receiving end of racist abuse during a pre-season tournament match against fellow Serie A side Sassuolo in July.

On that occasion, the 27-year-old kicked the ball into the crowd and left the pitch. He was fined 3,000 euros (£2,500), with Sassuolo fined 10 times that amount.

Two weeks ago, Barcelona defender Dani Alves picked up and ate a banana thrown at him by a Villarreal fan.

Footballers worldwide showed their support for the Brazilian by posting pictures online of themselves eating bananas, while Villarreal were fined 12,000 euros (£9,850) by the Spanish Football Federation.

Milan's defeat in Bergamo hit their hopes of qualifying for next season's Europa League.

A Gianpaolo Bellini own goal after 51 minutes put the visitors ahead.

German Denis equalised with a 68th-minute penalty after Constant fouled Carlos Carmona, shortly before the bananas were thrown onto the pitch.

Milan's Mario Balotelli hit the post late on before Franco Brienza's 25-yard strike flew into the top corner to clinch victory for Atalanta in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Line-ups

Atalanta

Formation 4-3-3

  • 47Consigli
  • 77RaimondiBooked at 69mins
  • 28Brivio
  • 21Cigarini
  • 29Benalouane
  • 6Bellini
  • 17Carmona
  • 18BaselliSubstituted forMigliaccioat 74'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 19Denis
  • 11MoralezSubstituted forBrienzaat 88'minutes
  • 10BonaventuraSubstituted forDe Lucaat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Scaloni
  • 5Giorgi
  • 8Migliaccio
  • 9Bentancourt
  • 15Caldara
  • 23Brienza
  • 27Del Grosso
  • 37Sportiello
  • 78Frezzolini
  • 90Koné
  • 91De Luca
  • 93Nica

AC Milan

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Amelia
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 21Constant
  • 34de Jong
  • 13Rami
  • 5MexesBooked at 69mins
  • 18Montolivo
  • 10HondaSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 45'minutes
  • 22Dos Santos LeiteSubstituted forPazziniat 80'minutes
  • 45Balotelli
  • 4MuntariSubstituted forTaarabtat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 7de Souza
  • 11Pazzini
  • 15Essien
  • 16Poli
  • 17Zapata
  • 20Abate
  • 23Taarabt
  • 25Bonera
  • 28Emanuelson
  • 35Coppola
  • 59Vasconcellos Ferreira
  • 92El Shaarawy
Referee:
Nicola Rizzoli

Match Stats

Home TeamAtalantaAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home18
Away20
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Atalanta 2, Milan 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Atalanta 2, Milan 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Atalanta 2, Milan 1. Franco Brienza (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Giulio Migliaccio.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Philippe Mexes (Milan).

  5. Post update

    Giuseppe De Luca (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Milan. Conceded by Yohan Benalouane.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mario Balotelli (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Constant.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Atalanta. Luca Cigarini tries a through ball, but Germán Denis is caught offside.

  9. Booking

    Adel Taarabt (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Adel Taarabt (Milan).

  11. Post update

    Franco Brienza (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Mario Balotelli (Milan).

  13. Post update

    Gianpaolo Bellini (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mario Balotelli (Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

  15. Post update

    Mario Balotelli (Milan) hits the left post with a right footed shot from long range on the right. Assisted by Mattia De Sciglio.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Milan. Adel Taarabt tries a through ball, but Giampaolo Pazzini is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Adel Taarabt (Milan).

  18. Post update

    Luca Cigarini (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Atalanta. Franco Brienza replaces Maximiliano Moralez.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mario Balotelli (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Adel Taarabt.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 11th May 2014

Top Stories