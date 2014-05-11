Match ends, Atalanta 2, Milan 1.
AC Milan: Bananas thrown at players by Atalanta fans
AC Milan players had bananas thrown at them during a 2-1 defeat at Atalanta.
Guinea international Kevin Constant and Netherlands midfielder Nigel de Jong picked up two bananas thrown onto the pitch, while Milan players appeared to sarcastically applaud the home support.
Fans were warned the game would be suspended if there was a repeat.
"Whoever threw the banana on the pitch deserves to have a coconut thrown back at them," Atalanta boss Stefano Colantuono told Gazzetta dello Sport.
"They've ruined what was a great afternoon."
Milan boss Clarence Seedorf said: "I hope they find the culprit and do what they have to do."
Constant was on the receiving end of racist abuse during a pre-season tournament match against fellow Serie A side Sassuolo in July.
On that occasion, the 27-year-old kicked the ball into the crowd and left the pitch. He was fined 3,000 euros (£2,500), with Sassuolo fined 10 times that amount.
Two weeks ago, Barcelona defender Dani Alves picked up and ate a banana thrown at him by a Villarreal fan.
Footballers worldwide showed their support for the Brazilian by posting pictures online of themselves eating bananas, while Villarreal were fined 12,000 euros (£9,850) by the Spanish Football Federation.
Milan's defeat in Bergamo hit their hopes of qualifying for next season's Europa League.
A Gianpaolo Bellini own goal after 51 minutes put the visitors ahead.
German Denis equalised with a 68th-minute penalty after Constant fouled Carlos Carmona, shortly before the bananas were thrown onto the pitch.
Milan's Mario Balotelli hit the post late on before Franco Brienza's 25-yard strike flew into the top corner to clinch victory for Atalanta in the sixth minute of stoppage time.
