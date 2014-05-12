Last updated on .From the section Football

Micky Mellon has been appointed as the new manager of relegated Shrewsbury Town on a one-year rolling contract.

The 42-year-old Scot will be assisted by Mike Jackson, who had been in charge, initially as caretaker, since Graham Turner left in January.

Jackson hoped that he would be allowed to keep the job, despite Shrewsbury dropping back down to League Two.

Shrewsbury's recent managers Mellon is the eighth full-time Shrewsbury Town manager to be appointed since Roland Wycherley became chairman in 1996

Fred Davies (Aug 1993-May 1997)

Jake King (May 1997-Nov 1999)

Kevin Ratcliffe (Nov 1999-April 2003)

Jimmy Quinn (May 2003-Oct 2004)

Gary Peters (Nov 2004-March 2008)

Paul Simpson (March 2008-April 2010)

Graham Turner (June 2010-Jan 2014)

Michael Jackson (Jan-May 2014)

Micky Mellon (May 2014-)

But Shrewsbury have opted for the more experienced Mellon, who led Fleetwood Town into the Football League in 2012.

"I love football," Mellon told BBC Radio Shropshire. "I know how to put attacking, exciting footballing teams together.

"I'm very clear about the type of club I want to be involved with and I know how to create that. I can't wait to show the Shrewsbury fans the type of footballer I'm going to bring to the club and the type of football I want us to play.

"I've nothing but fondness from my time at Fleetwood. From where we started to where we got, we moved an unbelievable distance and I'm very proud of that.

"It was the right time to leave although the circumstances might have been better.

"Then I had a fantastic spell at Barnsley. We were up against some real monsters. We had to be strong and it was a fantastic learning curve."

"Micky represents all the strong values we hold so dearly as a football club," said Town chairman Roland Wycherley. "He is a very passionate person.

Mellon the football man Micky Mellon made almost 500 league appearances in a career that began with Bristol City in 1989, also taking in West Bromwich Albion, Blackpool, Tranmere Rovers, Burnley and Kidderminster Harriers

"As a club we carefully considered our next step because it was a very important decision for our football club. But having gone through that process, we agreed that Micky fitted our brief perfectly.

"We have all been impressed with his enthusiasm and ideas and we are confident of a successful time together."

Mellon, who was first linked with the Shrewsbury job in January, has been without a club since leaving Barnsley in March, after 15 months at Oakwell as assistant manager, since when he has finished his professional coaching licence.

Both Mellon and Jackson are former Blackpool players - and the Shropshire connection with Bloomfield Road will be further increased when Town's newly-appointed chief executive Matt Williams starts work at the Greenhous Meadow at the end of May.

But Town have parted company with another former Blackpool employee, Andy Morrell, the former Wrexham manager, who arrived to assist Jackson in early March. And chief scout Clive Richards has also left the club.

Mellon and Jackson will also be assisted by Danny Coyne, who remains as goalkeeping coach.